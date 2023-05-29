5 things to watch as Yankees face Mariners in three-game series in Seattle

May 16, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German (0) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees scored seven runs in the third inning on Sunday and held on to beat the San Diego Padres 10-7 to take the series win at home.

New York (32-23) now heads out to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Mariners (28-25) for a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Here are five things to watch for in the series:

1. Domingo German's return from suspension

German returns to the mound Monday night in his first game back from a 10-game suspension after being ejected for using a foreign substance against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 16.

The right-hander had tossed three perfect innings before he was inspected by umpires for "sticky stuff" at the start of the fourth inning and subsequently ejected. It wasn't the first time the umpire crew became suspicious of German, as he had a close call back on April 15 against the Minnesota Twins.

German apologized to his teammates after the ejection, acknowledging that was he "putting them in a tough position." Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that he's talked to German about his hands being too sticky and added that he or other coaches will check with the starter before he takes the mound in Seattle. Over nine starts this season, German has gone 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and 49 strikeouts over 48.0 innings of work.

2. Seattle's hot pitching

The Mariners entered the season with high expectations after reaching the postseason for the first time in 21 years in 2022. However, they haven't gotten out to an ideal start and currently sit in third place in the AL West with a 28-25 record. Seattle has begun to turn things around by going 7-3 over their last 10 games (1-2 against the Atlanta Braves, 4-0 vs. the Oakland A's and 2-1 against the Pittsburgh Pirates) thanks to their strong starting rotation.

Rookie Bryce Miller (3-1, 1.15 ERA) looks to continue his hot stretch on Monday, as the 24-year-old is coming off of a dominant outing against the A's in which he tossed six-scoreless innings with six strikeouts on May 24. 26-year-old Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.60 ERA) will take the mound on Tuesday, as he's won back-to-back starts, including a nine-strikeout performance against the Braves and then followed that up with eight strong innings against the A's on May 25.

It won't get any easier for the Yanks in the third game of the series on Wednesday, as they'll face All-Star Luis Castillo (4-2, 2.69 ERA). Castillo has had an up and down May, going 2-2 with a 3.72 ERA over five starts, but allowed just one hit over six scoreless innings last time out against the Pirates.



May 18, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. / Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

3. Can Nestor Cortes bounce back?

Cortes hasn't been his usual "nasty" self as of late, going 2-2 over his last seven starts with a 6.57 ERA (27 earned runs / 38.0 IP). The left-hander let up four runs on five hits last time out on May 24 against the Baltimore Orioles, and earned a no-decision in the Yanks' 9-6 loss.

Cortes has allowed five or more hits in each of his last six starts, and has surrendered eight home runs over that stretch. He has yet to have a scoreless outing this season in 10 starts -- a big change from 2022 when he opened the season with two straight scoreless starts and had four over his first 10 appearances.

Overall, Cortes is 4-2 on the year with a 5.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 53 strikeouts through 54.1 IP.

4. Anthony Rizzo's injury status

While Aaron Judge may be the leader of the Yanks' offense, veteran slugger Anthony Rizzo has been just as valuable to the team this season. Rizzo is slashing .304/.376/.505 with eight doubles, 11 homers, and 32 RBI through 53 games for New York.

Although, Rizzo appeared to hurt his shoulder/neck on Sunday against the Padres after awkwardly colliding with Fernando Tatis Jr. on a pickoff play at first base. He left the game in the sixth inning out of precaution, and the Yanks were able to hold on for the 10-7 win.

Luckily, manager Aaron Boone said after the game that Rizzo is "fine" and "went through the whole battery of tests," but it's clearly something to still look out for during the series.

5. Julio Rodriguez snapping out of slump

Rodriguez burst onto the scene last year, slugging 28 home runs and 25 doubles over 132 games en route to winning AL Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger. The 22-year-old got out to a slow sophomore season, but has picked it up just in time to face the Yanks.

Over his last seven games, Rodriguez is slashing .467/.484/.800 with 14 hits, two home runs, and seven RBI. He homered in two out of three games against the Pirates, collected two hits in all three games, and drove in a total of five runs.

Through 51 games this season, Rodriguez is hitting .242 with nine homers, 12 doubles, 17 walks, and 28 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases on 13 attempts and has scored 35 runs for the Mariners.