5 things to watch as Yankees face Reds in three-game series in Cincinnati

Oct 3, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch to the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. / Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a 3-1 series win over the Toronto Blue Jays this week, the Yankees will now travel to Cincinnati to take on the Reds, for a three-game series that starts Friday at Great American Ball Park.

Here are the five things to watch for in the series:

1. Can Yankees continue to cut into Rays’ lead?

After splitting their four-game series with the Rays this past weekend, the Yanks entered Monday eight games back of Tampa Bay in the AL East. With their series win over Toronto and the Mets’ series win over the Rays, the Yankees have now seen that lead shrink to 6.5 games.

The Reds enter Friday five games below .500 including 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Yankees are the superior team, but that doesn’t mean they can play down to their opponent. The Reds have sneaky good players on their roster including Tyler Stephenson, Jonathan India, Sunday’s starter Hunter Greene, and Alexis Diaz, the brother of Edwin.

The Yankees should take at least two of three in this series to keep their momentum going. Tampa Bay will return home to host the Milwaukee Brewers so if the Yankees have any hopes of gaining more ground this weekend they’ll need to take care of business.

2. Will Aaron Judge continue his MVP-like stretch?

The 2022 AL MVP is on a tear. Since returning from the IL (10 games), Judge is hitting .324 with six home runs and 14 RBI. Against the Blue Jays, he went 6-for-14 with four home runs and seven RBI.

Just like last season, Judge has transformed this Yankees lineup. Now that the MVP and Harrison Bader have returned from injury, the pressure Yanks starters faced in trying to keep runs off the board has been lessened. And as seen in the series against the Rays, no lead is safe as long as the captain is in the lineup.

And just for fun. In a very small sample size (five games), Judge is hitting 3-for-15 with one home run in his career against the Reds. In one game at Great American Ball Park, Judge is 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

Those numbers could easily change for Judge as GABP has given up the most home runs so far this season with 143.

3. How healthy is the bullpen?

The Yankees haven’t had a day off since May 4, and they won’t get another one until after their weekend series with the Reds. What that means is Aaron Boone’s bullpen is spent.

The four-game set with Toronto was especially taxing. Domingo German’s ejection on Tuesday forced the bullpen to get 18 outs and the team can’t replace him on the roster during his suspension. Ian Hamilton injured his groin in that game and will now be lost for at least four weeks.

They also went into the 10th inning on Wednesday and the bullpen had to get nine outs in Thursday’s series finale with the Blue Jays. To say the bullpen is less than optimal going into Cincinnati will be an understatement.

It’ll be interesting to see if any fresh arms are brought up to relieve some of the pressure from the rest of the arms. Boone said he could go with an opener on Saturday, similar to what they did on Monday, but with Clarke Schmidt starting Friday and a starter returning from injury this weekend -- more on that later -- Boone may have to call on his bullpen a lot.

May 16, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) watches his ball go over the center field wall for a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

4. Ben Rortvedt exists, but what can he bring to the Yankees?

The Yankees’ primary catch, Jose Trevino, was placed on the 10-day IL on Thursday. In a corresponding move, the Yankees called up Ben Rortvedt, the third piece in the now-infamous Twins deal that brought Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Bronx.

Rortvedt has yet to make an appearance for the Yankees, mostly due to injuries, but he’ll get his first shot this weekend. While Kyle Higashioka will take over the main catching duties for the team, Rortvedt will have to come in sooner or later, especially with a day game on Sunday.

Rortvedt is mostly known as a defensive catcher, hitting just .169 (15-for-89) with three home runs and seven RBI in his brief career in the big leagues. The catcher's spot has not been great for the Yankees so far this season. Higashioka is hitting just .197 with three home runs and nine RBI while Trevino is not batting much better. The 2022 All-Star is hitting just .219 with three home runs and 11 RBI.

It’ll be interesting to see what Rortvedt brings to the Yankees lineup this weekend whenever he plays.

5. How will Luis Severino fare in his season debut?

The big storyline of this series is the 2023 debut of Severino on Sunday. Slated to be the Yankees’ No. 4 starter behind Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes, a lat injury cut his spring training short and has been on the mend ever since.

Now that he’s ready to go, the Yankees can really use Severino getting off to a good start to his season with Rodon still out with an injury and German suspended.

Last season, Severino pitched to a 7-3 record and a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts. In five spring training starts, Severino gave up 15 runs in 15 innings of work but he did strike out 23 batters. So which version of Severino will the Yankees get?

The Yankees can only hope for a long outing, but they probably won’t extend him too long in his first start back. But if Severino can be efficient and give good innings, I’m sure the Yankees will take it.