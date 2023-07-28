5 things to watch as Yankees face Orioles in a three-game series in Baltimore

May 31, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) is pictured during batting practice before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. / Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Here are five things to watch as the Yankees take on the Orioles in Baltimore this weekend…

The return of Aaron Judge?

The biggest storyline for the Yankees this weekend is whether their captain returns.

A report earlier this week put his return date as the series opener on Friday, but the team has been coy about whether they will actually activate their slugger off the IL.

The Yankees definitely need Judge to return as they sit 19-23 without him in the lineup this season and 2.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot. Even if the team doesn't activate Judge, an update should be released on where he is on his road back.

Manager Aaron Boone has said that a rehab assignment is possible, and if he’s not activated Friday we should learn where he’s going next. If Judge does return on Friday, how effective will he be? We shouldn’t expect him to return to the MVP trajectory he was on before the injury, but if he can get through some games with little to no pain that will be a plus.

Get out of last place

The Yankees find themselves in last place this late in the season for the first time since 1993, and a big part of that is their inability to beat up on sub-.500 teams.

After their three-game sweep of the Royals (29-75), they split the second Subway Series against the Mets (48-54). They did pick up the win in the Subway Series finale, but they’ll need a lot more wins if they hope to climb out of last place in the AL East.

Entering Friday, the Yankees sit one game from the Red Sox and 2.5 games behind the Blue Jays. Jumping Boston is very doable, although that’ll likely mean they need to win the series against Baltimore. The Red Sox face the Giants, who are in the Wild Card race as well in the NL, so picking up a game or two on Boston can happen. As for Toronto, they’ll host the Angels, who are on a hot streak and just strengthened their rotation and bullpen via trade this week as they make a late playoff push. It’ll be difficult, but win the weekend series and the Yankees can make up serious ground on the two teams ahead of them.

How do Yankees stack up to Orioles?

Everyone knew the Orioles were on the up-and-up heading into this season, but you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who thought they’d be leading the division at the end of July. The Orioles have racked up a 62-40 record on the back of their consistency. They have yet to be swept this season, which includes 70 consecutive series dating back to May of 2022. With that said, the Yankees may not look to sweep the Orioles, but a series win will not only help their standings in the playoff hunt, but also measure how this team stacks up to them.

The two teams have played each other 10 times this season and have split the series so far. Their last meeting (July 3-6), the Yankees took the first two games of the series before dropping the second two, including that Luis Severino dud in a 14-1 drubbing. That series was at The Stadium, but they’ll be in Baltimore this weekend where they are 1-3 this season.

The Yankees will avoid most of their best pitchers, with Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.59 ERA) slotted for the series finale, so if they can get to them early and avoid Yennier Cano and closer Felix Bautista at the end of the bullpen their path to victory could be easier.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hits a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Will Gleyber Torres stay hot?

Torres has been the Yankees’ hottest and most consistent hitter this season not named Aaron Judge. He enters the weekend series on a 15-game hitting streak. In that span, he’s slashing .361/.379/.541 with three home runs and seven RBI.

He’s been the key to this Yankees offense at the top of the order and could help the team win a lot of games, especially in Baltimore. At Camden Yards, Torres is hitting .290 with eight home runs and 17 RBI in 38 career games.

The Yankees are 77-23 in games that Torres has homered including 12-3 this season.

In addition, with the trade deadline around the corner, Torres could be a piece the Yankees deal. A good/great series could go a long way to helping New York acquire a player who can fill one of the team’s many holes.

Midseason starting rotation battle

With Nestor Cortes on the verge of returning to the rotation, the Yankees have to make a decision on who will lose their spot. Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon are staying, so that leaves Domingo German, Clarke Schmidt and Severino as the likely candidates.

German had an odd outing this week against the Mets, giving up six runs in six innings while striking out nine, but he’s been very inconsistent since his perfect game. The righty has given up 14 runs since his perfect game, 11 coming in his last two starts.

Schmidt will pitch Saturday’s game and has been consistent since the first months of the season. Over his last seven games (six starts), Schmidt is 4-0 with a 3.58 ERA. The 27-year-old seems to be a lock to stay in the rotation but he could be reaching an innings limit. Entering Friday, Schmidt has pitched 99.2 innings, more than his previous career high of 57.2 last season.

Severino pitches the series finale and will look to build on back-to-back solid outings. On July 17 against the Angels, he gave up just one run over six innings in a no decision. In his last start (July 23 against the Royals) the righty gave up three runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings but picked up the win.

This weekend could give Boone and the organization more than enough information to determine how the rotation will look heading into August.