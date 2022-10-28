5 things to watch in Week 8 Broncos vs. Jaguars

As Week 8 looms large, Broncos Wire breaks down five things to watch in the Denver Broncos matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Can Broncos find offensive identity?

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson looks to finally kickstart the offense–eight weeks into 2022. Denver’s offense is the lowest scoring unit in the NFL. If there is to be any hope of winning on the horizon, Wilson needs to lead this unit to touchdowns. If not, the Broncos will head into their bye week looking for answers.

Continued defensive dominance

The Broncos’ defense is one of the top-line units in the NFL. Without fail, the defense has kept Denver in each of its first seven games, limiting six of their seven foes to less than 20 points. It holds opponents to field goals instead of touchdowns, created timely turnovers and gotten off the field on third down. Can they continue their dominance?

Special teams rebound

Kicker Brandon McManus had an uncharacteristically bad game against the New York Jets, missing an extra point and a 56 yarder. It would be great to see him get back to himself in Week 8. Rookie utility man Montrell Washington also has struggled to kickstart the return game for the Broncos. If the Broncos can pull themselves together in this aspect of their gameplan, they will be able to put points on the board.

Coaching improvements

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been under intense scrutiny for how the Broncos have performed during his inaugural season. The offense has been subpar, the defense spectacular. There has been speculation about Hackett being on the proverbial hot seat going into the bye. Denver’s leader looks to right a seemingly sinking ship across the pond in London.

Putting together a complete game

Nathaniel Hackett has pointed several times throughout the season that finishing game will be crucial to the Broncos’ success. So far, it has not worked out the way many thought it would. In order to pull a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver will need to put together their most complete performance of 2022. Offense, defense and special teams will need to work in harmony to make this overseas game a turning point.

