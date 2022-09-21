5 things to watch for in UNC football vs Notre Dame matchup

The North Carolina Tar Heels will host Notre Dame this Saturday with their unblemished record on the line.

UNC enters this match fresh off a bye week for what was once considered their most formidable opponent this season. However, after mediocre play from the fighting Irish, a moral victory in a close loss will not move the needle anymore for UNC. They will need a win to prove they are the real deal.

Notre Dame’s stock has dropped tremendously. Entering this year 5th in the Associated Press poll, they opened the season with the expected loss to Ohio State in week one. Then they became the face of the season’s biggest upset, falling short 26-21 to Marshall.

To make matters worse for the Fighting Irish, they will take the field this weekend without their starting quarterback Tyler Buchner. Notre Dame’s struggles this season only hurt North Carolina, whose record has already been questioned due to opponents and their struggles in those games, making this meeting vital for UNC to take seriously.

As we await the showdown, we look at five things to watch for in the North Carolina vs. Notre Dame matchup.

How will the defense look fresh off the bye week?

The biggest problem for UNC this season has been their defense, or lack thereof. The unit has struggled to make stops, giving up an average of 468.33 yards per game. North Carolina’s defense is also heavily penalized, with an average of 2.25 penalties on that side of the ball, an uptick from the league’s 1.66 average.

The expectations were high this season for UNC defense, with top recruits joining the team and the defensive coordinator Gene Chizik hiring. Despite the lackluster defense, North Carolina should fully display their talents this weekend coming off the bye.

Does Drake Maye continue to light it up?

This season’s biggest headline from UNC is just how good quarterback Maye has been. The freshman has been an ideal replacement for Sam Howell, leading North Carolina to their 3-0 start of the season.

North Carolina is ranked 6th in scoring per game, averaging 51.3 points. Their offense has been hit with an average of 547.3 yards per game, completely dominating opposing defenses. Maye has had quite the season so far, completing 72 for 97 passes for 930 yards and 11 touchdowns.

If Maye can keep up his hot start, Notre Dame’s defense could be in trouble as they have allowed an average of 351.7 yards per game.

Can UNC contain the Fighting Irish passing attack?

Notre Dame’s offensive game has been subpar, averaging only 18.3 points per game. Their passing attack leads them, as sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne is set to start his second game of the season after Tyler Buchner’s injury.

Pyne looked good in his first game starting against California, completing 17 of 23 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. The rushing attack for Notre Dame has not looked like a threat yet, with only 117 yards per game coming from that spot, so the primary focus should be on stopping the pass.

It is simple… Making Pyne uncomfortable should lead UNC to victory.

Do we see Josh Downs or Antoine Green Saturday?

Currently, the wide receiver duo of Downs and Green status is still in the air, with a decision pending in the upcoming days. Downs has not suited up for UNC since week one with a left knee injury, while Green has not suited up with a shoulder injury.

Good news came about earlier this week when it was announced that the pair were back practicing this week leading into the game this weekend. While their status is still up in the air for the game, this is big news for UNC; that could be near gaining their top two vast receiver weapons.

Can UNC end its losing streak against Notre Dame this weekend?

If there were going to be any year that North Carolina could come out victorious over Notre Dame, it would be this one.

The fighting Irish have entirely dominated the series against UNC with a 20-2 record dating back to 1949. Recently Notre Dame has controlled the series with a four-game win streak, two in North Carolina and the other in their stadium. The closes game between the two came last season where Notre Dame won the fourth quarter, winning 44-34, ending North Carolina comeback.

This season Notre Dame is the most vulnerable they’ve been in the last four meetings, giving UNC a great chance to end their losing streak in the series.

