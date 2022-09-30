5 things to watch for in UNC football vs Virginia Tech matchup

The 3-1 North Carolina Tar Heels will host the 2-2 Virginia Tech Hokies this weekend as Atlantic Coast Conference play begins for Mack Brown’s team.

UNC is coming into this ACC showdown with pressure to bounce back after receiving their first loss on the season. Their 45-32 defeat to Notre Dame was heartbreaking as North Carolina’s momentum to cracking the Associated Press top 25 got put on hold.

Notre Dame completely dominated UNC’s defense and it showed especially in that second half. Meanwhile, their offense struggled to keep up. North Carolina allowed 287 rushing yards and 289 passing yards with six total touchdowns.

The nightmare game showcased UNC’s most significant weakness, highlighting gaps in the defense.

Now, UNC will look to fix those defensive struggles against Virginia Tech to get their season back on track. A must-win game for North Carolina to restart their climb into the top 25 and give them confidence for their game against the Miami Hurricanes.

Before the Saturday game, we look at five things to watch for in this ACC matchup.

Can UNC's defense finally step up?

UNC Chapel Hill junior linebacker Cedric Gray makes a tackle in the second half of the game against Notre Dame at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Sept. 24, 2022. The Tar Heels went on to lose 45-32 to the Fighting Irish, moving to 3-1 on the season.

It’s been a nightmare for North Carolina’s defense as the team has scrambled to find ways to prevent the opposing team from scoring.

UNC has allowed an average of 39.5 points per game, ranking 123rd out of 131 eligible college football schools. The defense hasn’t been able to stop the run or pass, allowing an average of 278 passing yards and 216 rushing yards per game.

In this game, North Carolina shouldn’t struggle on defense, with Virginia Tech having a lackluster offensive attack. The Hokies are led by quarterback Grant Wells who has thrown as many touchdowns as he has interceptions with five each. Virginia Tech’s run game is subpar, with an average of 112 yards per game.

If UNC’s defense were to wake up and play any game, it would be this one.

Which running back steps up?

Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) prepares to hand the ball off to running back Caleb Hood (4) in the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina has been consistent in their running attack, with multiple players bringing impact in games this season. However, in the Notre Dame game, that success story changed as every back struggled, mustering up only 66 yards, with quarterback Drake Maye accounting for 36 yards.

The running back who struggled the most was four-star freshman Omarion Hampton, carrying the ball ten times to finish with 28 yards. Hampton did have a bright spot in the game with a receiving touchdown, but the 2.8 YPC hindered UNC’s offensive attack.

The Hokies rushing defense has been stout, only giving up an average of 86 yards per game. If UNC can break through with a balanced running attack, North Carolina could be smooth sailing.

Does Drake Maye keep the passing attack hot?

Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a touchdown pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Justin Ademilola (9) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

In a season of the unknown, one thing that has been proven is quarterback Maye and his ability to get the job done. Maye has been the focal point for North Carolina’s offense, serving as a top quarterback with his arm while still making plays with his feet.

Virginia Tech, known for their defense, could slow down Maye, as they’ve allowed an average of 218 passing yards per game.

Containing Maye won’t be easy and if the running backs can do their job, expect another consistent passing attack from Maye. This season Maye has completed 89 of 129 passes for 1231 yards and 16 touchdowns. Maye has gotten the job done on his feet as well, having 182 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on the season.

Can UNC win convincingly?

Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Despite North Carolina’s 3-1 start of the season, they have yet to be looked at as legit because every game won comes down to the wire despite talented differences. The defense has held UNC back with one of the hottest college football offenses.

If UNC can win convincingly, that could help lower the impact felt from the loss against Notre Dame and give the UNC team confidence.

Will the weather delay or impact North Carolina's gameplay?

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Currently, Virginia Tech versus North Carolina will still take place Saturday, as UNC continues to monitor Hurricane Irn and the impact it could bring to the game. One thing for sure is heavy rain is expected, and that could play a role in the offensive scheme.

If the game is played, this will be a test to see if UNC can play mistake-free football and come out victorious despite the conditions. This weather could also come down to a defensive battle, putting extra pressure on the defense this weekend.

