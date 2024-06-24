5 things to watch as Mets and Yankees play 2024 Subway Series at Citi Field

Here are five things to watch when the Mets and Yankees play Round 1 of the 2024 Subway Series this week at Citi Field...

Who closes for the Mets with Edwin Diaz suspended?

With Diaz facing a 10-game suspension due to his sticky stuff ejection, he won't be available against the Yankees.

The Mets used a closer-by-committee earlier this season when Diaz had a brief stint on the IL, and they could do something similar this time around.

However, it could make the most sense to tab Reed Garrett as the de facto closer for the next 10 games.

Garrett, who was lights out to start the year before hitting a rough patch, has rounded back into form lately. He has tossed four straight scoreless outings, allowing just one base runner during that span. And his 13.7 strikeout-per-nine rate is elite.

Other options to close could include Dedniel Núñez, Drew Smith, and Adam Ottavino, but each reliever comes with a bit of an asterisk. Núñez has no experience in the role, Smith has allowed lots of runners (1.52 WHIP), and Ottavino has been very up-and-down.

The Aaron Judge and Juan Soto (and no one else, really) Show

Judge and Soto are legitimate MVP candidates, with Judge playing absolutely out of his mind.

He's slashing .300/.423/.686, and is leading the league in slugging percentage, OPS (1.108), OPS+ (207), and total bases (192).

The problem for the Yanks is that beyond Judge and Soto, they're not getting much offensive production -- due in part to Giancarlo Stanton now being out due to a hamstring injury, putting a strain on the rest of the lineup.

Anthony Volpe has a 109 OPS+, but hasn't homered since May 16, and Alex Verdugo has been a bit below average (97 OPS+).

Elsewhere, Gleyber Torres (.338 slugging percentage), DJ LeMahieu (.185 SLG), and Trent Grisham (.318 SLG) haven't provided much, though the Yanks have gotten decent production from catcher Jose Trevino (slashing .247/.300/.411).

Can the Mets' offense keep rolling at home?

The Mets' offense has been one of the best in baseball over the last month-plus, and they've started to pour it on at home as the weather has heated up.

New York has scored five runs or more in five of its last nine home games, including an 11-run eruption against the San Diego Padres on June 16 and a 10-run outburst against the Miami Marlins on June 12.

The simplest reason for the Mets' offensive awakening is that their top hitters are all excelling at the same time.

Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Martinez, Pete Alonso, and Francisco Alvarez have all been locked in for the most part during this stretch -- with Alvarez coming on very strong lately, cracking four extra-base hits in his last two games.

One key for the Mets in this series could be the health of Starling Marte, who is dealing with a recurring knee issue.

Will Luis Gil bounce back?

Gil was in the midst of an emergent, Cy Young-worthy campaign before running into the Baltimore Orioles last week at Yankee Stadium.

In just 1.1 innings, Gil was torched for seven runs on eight hits as his ERA went up from 2.03 to 2.77.

Gil, in his first season back after having Tommy John surgery, has thrown 81.1 innings over 15 starts this season after throwing just 4.0 innings in 2022 after throwing 29.1 innings in 2021.

There is no exact science when it comes to determining how many innings to let a starting pitcher throw after missing an extended period of time, but it's fair to wonder what Gil's soft limit for this season might be.

He'll get the start on Wednesday night.

The playoff races

The Mets enter this series in the thick of the National League Wild Card race.

The Yanks enter this series trying to hold off the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East.

The Bombers got a bit of a break over the weekend, with the O's suffering a three-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros -- allowing the Yanks to pad their division lead a bit even though they lost two of three to the Atlanta Braves.

As far as the NL Wild Card race, it's so crowded that there are nine teams within three games of each other for the second and third spots.