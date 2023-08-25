5 things to watch as Mets welcome Shohei Ohtani and Angels for weekend set at Citi Field

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) follows through after delivering a pitch during the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

Here are five things to watch as the Mets welcome Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game set at Citi Field starting on Friday at 7:10 p.m.



1. Senga looks to continue strong rookie season

Kodai Senga has been spectacular for the Mets during his rookie campaign.

With Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer traded, the 30-year-old righty continues leading the way for this rotation. Senga’s now allowed three earned runs or fewer in 10 consecutive starts and he’s pitched to a 2.78 ERA over that span.

His last time out he allowed just one run one two hits while walking two and striking out five over seven strong innings against the Cardinals. That was good enough to put up his team-leading tenth win of the season.

Senga now has a 3.19 ERA (ninth in MLB), 1.25 WHIP, and 154 strikeouts (11th in NL) through 23 starts. He’s slowly but surely starting to put himself at least in the conversation as a contender for the NL Cy Young Award.

Senga has only gotten better as the year goes on and he’ll look to keep rolling in the series opener Friday night at Citi Field.



2. LA’s been trending downward

While the Mets have been playing good baseball of late, the Angels have been on the opposite end of the spectrum.

After keeping Ohtani and aggressively buying at the deadline, Los Angeles has gone 5-16, including a season-high seven-game losing streak.



They’ve dropped series to the Braves, Mariners, Astros, Rangers, Rays and are coming off a sweep at the hand of the Reds. The only series win they’ve been able to secure so far this month came against the Giants, taking two-out-of-three at home.

The Angels now sit six games under .500 and 10.5 out of an American League Wild Card spot. They do still have Shohei Ohtani in the middle of their lineup, but the suddenly surging Mets will look to take advantage of this struggling ball club this weekend.



Jul 19, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) during a stoppage in play against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

3. Ohtani's in town...but will he play?

Speaking of Ohtani, that guy's pretty dang good.

The superstar talent was diagnosed with a UCL tear after leaving Wednesday's start after just one inning. He isn't expected to pitch again this season, but was back in the lineup for Game 2.

Ohtani was able to get back into the lineup for the night cap of the double-dip, going 1-for-5 with a strikeout. He should be back out there at DH against the Mets, but it still isn't certain.

If he isn't, it sure would be a disappointment for baseball fans everywhere. The 29-year-old was dominating on the mound and putting together an absurd season at the plate.

He's hitting .304 with 22 doubles, 91 RBI, 17 stolen bases through 126 games. He's also leading the league with 44 home runs, a .664 slugging percentage, and a 1.069 OPS.

While the chances of him coming to New York this offseason are looking a bit more grim than they once were, Mets fans and the front office can at least get a glimpse of what could be this weekend.

Hopefully we'll be able to sit back and enjoy one of the greatest athletes in sports history this weekend.



4. No Trout

It looked like the Angels would have their other superstar talent, Mike Trout, back for this weekend series but that is no longer the case.

Trout missed a total of seven weeks after undergoing surgery on a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist. He was able to work his way back and make a return this week.

Trout was in the lineup for the first game of the series against the Reds and went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. He then missed both games of the doubleheader after experiencing further discomfort.

Following Game 2 on Wednesday night, Trout landed back on the IL, and he'll now miss the series in New York.

Prior to his injury, the 32-year-old star outfielder posted his lowest OPS (.857) since his rookie year but was hitting .263 with 18 home runs, 14 doubles, and 44 RBI through 82 games.

With Ohtani potentially walking in free agency this offseason, and an uncertainty of Trout returning this season, there's a chance we've seen the two superstar talents in the same lineup for the final time.



5. Stewart continues producing

One of the guys leading the charge in that recent hot stretch for the Mets was DJ Stewart.

The veteran outfielder has not only been on a homer barrage, but he’s also getting on base and producing at an extremely high level.

Stewart’s homered four times, driven in seven runs, and has a pair of doubles over his last seven games. He’s produced a .346 average, got on-base at a clip of .370, and has a 1.255 OPS over that span.

He showed some big-time baseball smarts the other day, squaring up and dropping down a safety squeeze against a tough lefty in former Met Brad Hand, bringing in his third RBI of the night.

Stewart’s a Buck Showalter guy, having spent the majority of his career playing under the veteran skipper. With his red-hot play he just might be earning his way into a spot on next year's ballclub.

The 29-year-old will look to stay hot and keep producing back home at Citi Field this weekend.

