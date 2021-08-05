5 things to watch as Mets and Phillies play three-game series for first place in NL East

Michael Conforto greeted in dugout on the road August 2021

The Mets and Phillies will play a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia from Friday through Sunday, with first place in the NL East on the line.

Here are five things to watch...

Battle for the top of the NL East

Depending on how things go over the weekend, the Mets could leave Philadelphia with a somewhat comfortable lead in the division, out of first place entirely, or with the slim lead they'll arrive with.

There's also the Atlanta Braves to factor in, with them set to potentially feast on the decimated Washington Nationals over the weekend.

After the Mets leave Philadelphia, it's their turn to take on the Nationals (in a three-game series at Citi Field) before they begin a potentially treacherous 13-game stretch against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

So to call this weekend's series against the Phillies huge would be an understatement.

Is Michael Conforto about to break out?

After being benched for two of three games earlier this week, Conforto showed signs of life on Wednesday against the Marlins in Miami, lining a single to left field, ripping a double off the wall in center, drawing a walk, and generally looking more comfortable at the plate.

Conforto did not look nearly as good at the plate during Thursday's series finale against the Marlins. Now, he'll hope to bring the Wednesday version of himself to Philadelphia.



Luis Rojas had said that Conforto's issue at the plate was partly mental, so him getting over that hurdle before the weekend in time to take aim at the short dimensions in Philadelphia would be ideal.

The Mets' offense vs. Citizens Bank Park

The Mets have historically done serious damage with the bat at Citizens Bank, including a pair of eight-run outbursts earlier this season -- one in April and one in May.

And with the Mets' bats largely slumbering over the last week and change after coming out of the gate hot following the All-Star break, they should be welcoming the trip to Philadelphia.

Jul 31, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Javier Baez (23) celebrates with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning at Citi Field.

Javier Baez has smacked two homers since joining the Mets (while also striking out a ton), Pete Alonso has stayed hot, and both Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil -- who are expected to start all three games in Philly as they nurse hamstring issues -- should be licking their chops.

The Mets vs. Zack Wheeler

Wheeler has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since leaving the Mets to sign a free agent deal with the Phillies, and he'll be getting the ball on Sunday during the series finale.

The Mets have done relatively well this season against Wheeler, scoring three runs on 10 hits in 6.1 innings back in April in Philadelphia and touching him up for four runs on seven hits in 7.0 innings in May at Citi Field.

Ordinarily, Stroman and Walker -- who are both usually great when it comes to keeping the ball on the ground -- would be viewed as perfect pitchers to start at Citizens Bank.

But Walker has been getting hit hard lately, including serving up seven home runs in his last three starts.

Meanwhile, Stroman has struggled over his last two starts, allowing six runs on 16 hits in just 10.2 innings.

Strong performances from Stroman and Walker could key the Mets' weekend, but bad performances could doom them.