5 things to watch as Mets and Padres play 3-game series at Citi Field

Here are five things to watch as the Mets and San Diego Padres play a three-game series at Citi Field starting on Friday night...

2024 Starling Marte looks like the 2022 version

At the plate, the 2024 version of Marte is starting to closely resemble the 2022 version of Marte -- who was one of the Mets' most indispensable offensive contributors.

In 2022, Marte slashed .292/.347/.468 with 16 homers, 24 doubles, five triples, and 18 stolen bases in 118 games -- before his season was derailed when he was hit by a pitch at the beginning of September.

In 2024, Marte is slashing .286/.337/.433 with seven homers, eight doubles, two triples, and 10 stolen bases in 59 games. In 91 plate appearances over his last 26 games dating back to May 12, he's been red-hot, hitting .337/.396/.530.

And Marte's performance at the plate is backed up by his advanced numbers via Baseball Savant, with him near the top of the league in xBA, xwOBA, xSLG, average exit velocity, hard hit percentage, and sweet spot percentage.

If the Mets wind up going on a run and salvaging their season, Marte will likely be one of the biggest reasons why.

Can Jose Quintana turn it around?

Quintana enters Saturday's start with a 5.29 ERA (5.24 FIP) and 1.43 WHIP in 66.1 innings over 13 starts.

His strikeout rate (6.0 per nine) is the lowest it's been since his rookie season in 2012, his home run rate (1.5 per nine) is the second-worst of his career, and he's started to combine poor performance with an inability to provide length.

Quintana lasted just 3.2 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in London on June 9, allowing six hits and three runs.

During his start before that, on June 2 against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field, Quintana gave up three runs in 4.0 innings.

If Quintana continues to pitch poorly, the Mets will eventually have make a change. But it's unclear whether Christian Scott -- whose innings are being managed right now at Triple-A Syracuse -- would be his replacement. Jose Butto would be another option.

What's the deal with Jeff McNeil?

The performance of Jose Iglesias and the season-long struggles of McNeil have led to the once-incumbent second baseman's playing time dipping significantly.

Iglesias has been playing a ton, including against left-handers, meaning McNeil has started just a handful of games this month.

And when McNeil has gotten chances to start, he hasn't done much at the plate.

The Padres series could present a chance for him, though, with San Diego scheduled to start three right-handers.

Is Dedniel Nunez the real deal?

With the Mets' bullpen in a bit of flux lately, Nunez has stepped up in a big way.

The 28-year-old, who is getting his first taste of big league action this season, has a 2.30 ERA (2.32 FIP) and 0.83 WHIP in 15.2 innings over 10 appearances.

In those 15.2 innings, he has allowed just 10 hits, and has three walks to 24 strikeouts -- good for a 13.8 strikeout per nine rate.

Using a fastball-slider combination, Nunez's stuff is playing up in a big way.

His average fastball velocity (96.1 mph) is in the 84th percentile, and his xERA, xBA, average exit velocity, chase percentage, whiff percentage, strikeout percentage, and walk rate are all elite.

The Padres are in the thick of things

San Diego has had an up-and-down season, but the Padres enter this series on a high note -- coming off a three-game sweep of the woeful Oakland Athletics.

At 37-35, the Padres are currently the second Wild Card in the National League, in striking distance of the Atlanta Braves for the top Wild Card spot.

They're dealing with some key injuries, including to Xander Bogaerts and Joe Musgrove, and Manny Machado hasn't had the best year to this point (.688 OPS), but their offense has been dangerous nonetheless.

Led by Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Arraez, and Jurickson Profar, San Diego has scored 325 runs this season -- behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Philadelphia Phillies in the NL.

San Diego also has elite closer Robert Suarez, who has a 0.61 ERA and 0.68 WHIP in 28 games this season.