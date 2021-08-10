5 things to watch as Mets and Nationals play three-game series at Citi Field

McNeil squares up pitch 3b view home whites

The Mets and Washington Nationals play a three-game series at Citi Field starting on Tuesday night.

Here are five things to watch...

Nats should be ripe for the picking

The Nationals, a shell of what they once were after trade deadline deals that sent Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Brad Hand, Daniel Hudson, Yan Gomes, and Josh Harrison out of town, have lost six of seven games and eight of 11.

If all that losing sounds familiar, it's because the Mets have also lost six of seven and eight of 10. But unless you think the Mets are going to be mired in their slump forever, they should be able to wake up against the Nats. Should.

The Nats haven't had trouble scoring lately, but they have had serious problems keeping the opposition from scoring, which brings us to...

Can the Mets' offense wake up?

The Nats have allowed 54 runs over their last nine games -- an average of six runs even per game.

A lot of that damage has come late against a bullpen that is without Hand and Hudson, but the starting pitching has also struggled.

The Mets are set to face Joe Ross (who has been largely steady), but they'll also face Erick Fedde and Paolo Espino, who were both rocked their last time out.

The availability of Javier Baez, who has struggled but also had some huge hits since joining the Mets, remains to be seen after he exited Sunday's game with a hip issue.

Ground could be gained in the NL East

While the Mets are facing the Nats, the Philadelphia Phillies will be playing the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves will be going up against the Cincinnati Reds.

Now in third place after coasting in first place for most of the season, the Mets could make up some or all of their 2.5 game (2.0 games in the loss column) deficit if they have a good showing against the Nats as the Phillies and Braves face much tougher competition.

If the Mets do make up some ground, they'll have to work hard to keep that momentum going since they begin a 13-game stretch against the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

How careful will Mets be with Juan Soto?

Soto isn't the only legitimate bat remaining in a nats lineup that still includes Josh Bell and Ryan Zimmerman, but he is by far the most dangerous.

And with Bell not close to the threat Soto is and Zimmerman not what he once was (he has a .286 OBP), the Mets should be incredibly careful with Soto -- especially when there are runners on for him.

Carrasco has been sharp since returning from the IL, allowing three runs in 8.1 innings while walking one and striking out nine.

He pitched into the fifth inning his last time out against the Marlins in Miami, eventually leaving with one out after throwing 62 pitches total.

It's fair to believe that Carrasco will be limited to either five or six innings and around 80 pitches when he takes the ball on Tuesday for the series opener against Washington.