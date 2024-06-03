5 things to watch as Mets and Nationals play 3-game series

Here are five things to watch as the Mets and Nationals play a three-game series in Washington, D.C. starting on Monday night...

Mets are running out of chances

At a crossroads and with the front office weighing whether or not to sell at the trade deadline, the Mets won the first two games of their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend. Then, they removed all good feeling by suffering a blowout loss in the third game and squandering a ninth-inning lead and losing the fourth game.

New York enters this series with the Nats, which precedes a trip to London for a two-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies, 11 games under .500.

The offense remains inconsistent, the bullpen continues to falter, and it's getting late early.

Technically, David Stearns and Co. can wait another six weeks or so before determining whether a trade deadline sell-off is going to be the plan, but it's far likelier that decision is made much sooner.

And if the Mets want to make something of this summer, and don't want most of their pending free agents playing elsewhere by August, they have to start winning more than they're losing -- now.

Is the new Tylor Megill for real?

In two starts since returning from the IL, Megill's stuff has looked terrific.

He fired seven shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Tuesday, while allowing just three hits, walking one, and striking out nine, in what was one of the most impressive starts of his career.

The 2024 version of Megill has two new pitches -- a cutter he's throwing 13.4 percent of the time and a split-fingered fastball (the "American Spork") he's throwing 11.1 percent of the time.

While it's fair to say health has held Megill back after breaking into the league in 2021, he's also been very inconsistent, which was reflected in the 4.72 career ERA he carried into the 2024 season.

However, Megill has shown flashes of serious potential in the midst of that inconsistency -- never more so than now.

Can the bullpen rebound?

During their brutal stretch that began at the beginning of May, the Mets have blown an obscene amount of late-inning leads.

A handful of them were frittered away by Edwin Diaz, but mostly everyone has taken a turn lately -- including Reed Garrett, Adam Ottavino, and Jake Diekman.

New York Mets relief pitcher Jake Diekman (30) pitches in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

It is nearly impossible to win close games with a bullpen this volatile, and the Mets' season is in danger of fully slipping away because of it.

While most of this is on the players, the bullpen strategy during Sunday's loss was questionable.

After Garrett pitched a clean seventh inning, Ottavino tossed just nine pitches in a perfect eighth. For the ninth, Carlos Mendoza turned to Jake Diekman -- who has been victimized by right-handers all season -- paving the way for switch-hitter Ketel Marte's go-ahead homer from the right side.

Mark Vientos' third base shot continues

Vientos has continued to perform well since the Mets demoted Brett Baty to Triple-A Syracuse on May 31.

Handed the full-time job at third base, Vientos has gone 5-for-12 in the three games since Baty was sent down.

Overall this season, he's slashing .321/.377/.607 with four homers and four doubles in 61 plate appearances over 17 games.

It remains to be seen whether Vientos will be part of the Mets' long-term future -- whether it's at third base, first base, or designated hitter -- but he's getting a well-deserved chance to prove himself.

Mackenzie Gore is excelling

Gore, who gets the start for Washington on Monday, has been terrific this year in his age-25 season, with a 2.921 ERA (2.82 FIP) and 1.27 WHIP to go along with a strikeout rate of 11.0 per nine.

He has not allowed more than three runs in any of his 11 starts, and has limited the opposition to two runs or fewer nine times.

Against the Braves in Atlanta during his last start, Gore fired 5.1 innings while allowing just one run, walking none, and striking out 10.

Gore had a 4.45 career ERA over 206.1 innings with the San Diego Padres and Nats in 2022 and 2023 during the first two seasons of his career. In 2024, he's seemingly turned a corner.