5 things to watch as Mets host Diamondbacks for 4-game set at Citi Field

Here are five things to watch when the Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks play a four-game series at Citi Field…

A beleaguered bullpen

The most immediate question for the Mets is how Carlos Mendoza and his staff piece together the bullpen for the four-game series. The bullpen was already shorthanded with Edwin Diz landing on the IL with a shoulder impingement, and then Jorge Lopez threw his glove into the stands and made some disparaging comments after the game, reportedly leading to him being DFA’d.

As has been the case for most of the season, the Mets are going to have to mix and match in the bullpen, calling up relievers from Triple-A who can give them needed outs. Left-hander Danny Young is reportedly being called up to replace Lopez, and other players like Josh Walker (already with the team), Dedniel Nunez, and Grant Hartwig could play a role. The Mets will also need veterans like Adam Ottavino and Jake Diekman to step up in high-leverage spots.

Meet the Mets?

After the Dodgers finished up their three-game sweep on Thursday, the Mets held a closed-door team meeting prior to the media entering the clubhouse. Brandon Nimmo said the meeting was Francisco Lindor initiating the meeting, but that many players spoke up.

It’s hard to know how much of an effect these meetings can have, but it’s clear that the Mets need to do something to turn things around. Having lost 15 of their last 19 games, the Mets are now 11 games under .500 and are in desperate need of something to turn the tide.

Maybe this meeting will kick-start something.

New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) walks back to the dugout after hitting into a double play during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

No Polar Power?

At the time of posting this article, we still don’t know what the outlook is for Pete Alonso, who was hit by a pitch on his right hand by James Paxton and had to exit Wednesday’s game.

Initial X-rays came back clean, but CT scan results are expected on Thursday, which will provide further clarity as to whether or not Alonso has any broken bones in that hand.

The Mets lineup has struggled to produce runs this season, so not having Alonso in the heart of the order would be a huge blow. The other question is who would step in as the full-time starting first baseman if Alonso is to miss extended time. The obvious answer is Mark Vientos, which could mean that Brett Baty sticks in the majors perhaps longer than originally anticipated. The team could also call up a veteran like Ji Man Choi or Mike Brosseau, who are both at Triple-A Syracuse.

Chance for starting pitchers to shine

Coming off a Cinderella run to the World Series, the Diamondbacks have struggled this season, going 25-30 and finding themselves in fourth place in the NL West.

Among the D-backs qualifying hitters, Christian Walker leads the team with a .266 batting average and there’s not a ton of firepower in the lineup. Over the club’s last five games, they’ve scored a total of seven runs, so this could be a good chance for the Mets’ starting pitching to shine, and they’ve got a good part of the rotation lined up.

Christian Scott, who has been impressive to start his young MLB career goes on Thursday, followed by Luis Severino (3.22 ERA) and Sean Manaea (3.16 ERA). Sunday’s starter hasn’t officially been set just yet, but Scott, Severino, and Manaea have a chance to set the tone.

On the flip side, though, the Mets will have to face two of Arizona’s top arms in the first two games, with Zac Gallen going Thursday and Jordan Montgomery pitching Friday.

Containing Corbin Carroll

Carroll took the league by storm in 2023, recording 161 hits, 116 runs scored and 54 stolen bases to win NL Rookie of the Year. He even finished fifth in MVP voting as he led the D-backs on an improbable run to the postseason.

But things have not gone well for Carroll to start this season, as he comes into the series slashing just .194/.276/.291 with two home runs and 18 RBI. He also has been caught stealing four times in 13 attempts after being caught just five times all of last season.

Carroll is the engine that makes the D-backs offense run, and has shown some signs of coming back to life in his last 10 games, recording nine hits, including four triples. He also had three hits in Wednesday’s loss to Texas.

The Mets will need to keep Carroll quiet if they want to get back on track in this series.