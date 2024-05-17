5 things to watch as Mets face Marlins in three-game set at Miami

After the Mets went 2-5 against the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies over the last week, three games in Miami with the Marlins could be just what they need to get their season back on track.

At 13-32 (.289), the Marlins have the worst record in the majors and clearly there’s nothing fluky about it. Statistically, they are among the very worst teams in MLB in both pitching and hitting.

Oh, and they recently traded their best hitter, Luis Arraez, to the San Diego Padres for prospects, as their GM, Peter Bendix, essentially admitted he was already raising the white flag, saying publicly these Marlins had no chance of turning their season around and become post-season contenders.

Of course, all of that also adds up to a classic letdown spot, especially in Miami where the ballpark will be empty and there will be zero atmosphere, and especially coming off some high-intensity games with the best teams in the division.

No excuses for the Mets, however. They’ve fallen to 20-23 yet their owner, Steve Cohen, told SNY’s Andy Martino on Thursday he still expects to make the playoffs, so they need to take advantage of an inferior opponent.

Here are 5 Things To Watch For in the series:

Cristian Scott back on the mound

Because the Mets used an extra starter this week, Scott missed facing the Phillies and draws what should be a much easier assignment against the weak-hitting Marlins.

Scott was impressive in his first two starts, allowing four earned runs over 12 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays and the Braves, for a 2.84 ERA, and has 14 strikeouts to only three walks.

The right-hander has shown an electric fastball and an ability to pitch with his secondary stuff, as well. If he’s on his game the Marlins are a lineup he could dominate.

One scout who saw both of Scott’s starts said, “He’s got a combination of plus-stuff and poise on the mound that you can’t teach. He’s got a chance to be very good.”

Are the Marlins really this bad?

All signs say yes, this is one dreadful ballclub. They’ve been offensively challenged for years, and then they lost their only real thumper, Jorge Soler, to free agency, while one impact hitter they thought they signed, Tim Anderson, is hitting .197 with a .456 OPS. And they’ve traded Arraez, the two-time batting champ.

As a result, they’re 27th in the majors in runs scored, 29th in slugging and OPS.

Last year, meanwhile, the Marlins rode a wave of young pitching to 84 wins and a wild-card berth, but injuries, most notably to 2022 Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, have eaten away at their starting rotation, which sports a 5.37 ERA, second-worst in the majors.

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) prior to the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

What's going on with Edwin Diaz?

The Mets’ closer has blown saves in three of his last five appearances, twice in the Phillies’ series, and suddenly looks nothing like the Diaz who was practically unhittable in 2022.

His velocity is down 2-3 mph from 2022, perhaps due to the surgery to repair his torn patellar tendon in his right knee, and he seems to have lost confidence in his fastball, to the point where he’s throwing many more sliders lately. And Thursday night he had such trouble controlling the fastball that SNY analyst Ron Darling said it looked like Diaz had “the yips” when throwing it.

Diaz needed 25 pitches as he gave up the game-tying run on Thursday night, and it could have been worse had J.T. Realmuto’s scorching liner not been right at Jeff McNeil to end the inning.

Afterward, Diaz mentioned that he found himself rushing in that ninth inning, reminding everyone that he’s still adjusting to life with the pitch clock, after missing all of last year. Still, the slump is puzzling because he started the season in dominant form, allowing just one earned run in his first 10 appearances.

Francisco Lindor slumping... again

The Mets keep waiting for their star shortstop to get hot but he can’t sustain anything resembling consistency at the plate, and now he’s coming off an 0-for-16 series with the Phillies.

As a result, his season average is down to .194 and he’s not hitting in the clutch either. Twice on Thursday night he came up in key situations with runners in scoring position late in the game, and both times he struck out, chasing a high fastball for the K the first time and then a curve ball in the dirt the second time.

For the season Lindor is hitting .190 (8-for-42) with runners in scoring position, and worse, just .056 (1-for-18) with RISP and two outs.

He’s far from the only Met who’s not hitting, but because he’s in the No. 2 or 3 spot in the lineup every day, his struggles are more impactful than most.

Who's on third?

It looks like the Mets will platoon Mark Vientos and Brett Baty at third base, probably hoping one of them gets hot and wins the job, as they’re going to have to add a backup middle infielder to the roster at some point.

Baty had a big hit on Thursday, an RBI double that he pulled down the right field line, only his sixth extra-base hit of the season.

Vientos likely will get two of the three starts in Miami, against scheduled left-handers Jesus Lazardo and Braxton Garrett.