5 things to watch as Mets face Phillies in two-game series in London

The Mets take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a two-game series across the pond in London.

Here are five things to watch as the NL East foes go toe-to-toe...

Bats heating up since team meeting

Francisco Lindor called a team meeting following the Met’s 10-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 29, and whatever was said behind closed doors seems to have had the desired effect. Since that date, the Mets have gone 5-2, including a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals.

While the starting pitching has been strong for most of the season, the bats needed to get going, and they certainly have as of late. Lindor is hitting .429 with two homers and five RBI over his last seven games, Mark Vientos is hitting .385 with a couple of homers and six RBI, and J.D. Martinez is riding a 10-game hitting streak. And aside from those three, the Mets seem to be getting contributions from up and down the lineup.

The Mets scored 25 runs in their three-game sweep of the Nats, and they’re hoping that the bats can stay hot for their two-game set in London

How much playing time for Jeff McNeil?

The Mets have been facing a strong of left-handed pitchers lately, and McNeil has found himself on the bench in favor of the recently called-up Jose Iglesias as a result. McNeil has been on the bench for three straight games overall, and four straight games against lefty starters.

The Phillies will have lefty Ranger Suarez, who has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, on the mound for the opener. And McNeil finds himself on the bench again for Saturday, but expects to play Sunday. It’s been a season to forget, to this point, for McNeil, who is slashing .227/.296/.320 with three homers and 14 RBI. And aside from just McNeil struggling, his replacement, Jose Iglesias, has been thriving at the plate, hitting .389 with three RBI and three runs scored in five games this season.

May 26, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) hits a double in the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

You okay, Marte?

Starling Marte was a late scratch from Wednesday’s lineup, with skipper Carlos Mendoza saying Marte reported “something about his knee” following Tuesday’s game. Marte didn’t play on Wednesday and gets two more days off before Saturday, so the hope would be that the veteran is able to return for the series, with Mendoza saying there is a “low level of concern.”

Having Marte in the lineup would be a huge plus for the Mets, as he’s been on a tear as of late. Over his last seven games, Marte has looked more and more like the All-Star he was in 2022, slashing .400/.464/.560 with six RBI, five runs scored and two stolen bases.

Meeting up with an old friend overseas

Perhaps the next time McNeil gets a start is on Sunday, when the Mets finally face a right-handed pitcher, and it’s a familiar face in Taijuan Walker.

An All-Star with the Mets in 2021, Walker has struggled during his season-plus with the Phillies, pitching to a 4.62 ERA over his 38 starts in a Phillies uniform. Walker missed the early portion of this season due to a right shoulder impingement, and he’s struggled to get into a groove since his return, posting a 5.71 ERA in seven starts this season.

Red-hot Harper

The Phillies come into this series with the best record in the National League at 44-19, and they’re coming off a sweep of the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Excellent starting pitching and a strong bullpen have been the stories of the season for the Phillies, as they enter play with an NL-best 2.92 ERA as a staff.

But don’t forget about that lineup, led by the NL Player of the Month in May, Bryce Harper. Last month, Harper slashed .313/.407/.583 with seven home runs and 24 RBI. Harper has 36 career home runs against the Mets, tied for his second most against any opponent. The Mets will be running a pair of southpaws out to the mound in Sean Manaea and Jose Quintana, which could help slow down the likes of Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryson Stott.