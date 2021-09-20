5 things to watch for in the Lions Monday Night Football game vs. the Packers

The anxious waiting is almost over, Lions fans. Playing on Monday Night Football is always fun, but the lead-up to the game creates an extra day of restless anticipation and mind-racing speculation about what might happen when the Lions travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers in the Week 2 nightcap.

Expecting the Lions to pull off the unlikely upset is great to dream about, but the Packers are favored by almost two touchdowns for good reason. But there are still compelling reasons to pay close attention to the Lions even if the game goes the way the sportsbooks think it does.

Here are five things I’ll be watching closely for the Lions in Monday night’s matchup in Green Bay.