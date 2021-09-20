5 things to watch for in the Lions Monday Night Football game vs. the Packers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The anxious waiting is almost over, Lions fans. Playing on Monday Night Football is always fun, but the lead-up to the game creates an extra day of restless anticipation and mind-racing speculation about what might happen when the Lions travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers in the Week 2 nightcap.

Expecting the Lions to pull off the unlikely upset is great to dream about, but the Packers are favored by almost two touchdowns for good reason. But there are still compelling reasons to pay close attention to the Lions even if the game goes the way the sportsbooks think it does.

Here are five things I’ll be watching closely for the Lions in Monday night’s matchup in Green Bay.

Recommended Stories

  • Gronk has his 19th two-touchdown game, two short of the tight end record

    Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowsi retired after 2018 as a Hall of Famer. Three years later, he’s continuing to add to his Canton-worthy resume. On Sunday, Gronk caught a pair of touchdown passes on Sunday against the Falcons. It was his nineteenth career regular-season game with two or more touchdown receptions. Gronk is now second [more]

  • Under Center Podcast: Bears vs Bengals Postgame recap: Let the Justin Fields era BEGIN!

    The Bears get their first win of the season led by star rookie QB Justin Fields after Andy Dalton went down with an apparent knee injury.

  • Week 3 odds: Opening betting lines, point spread for every NFL game

    Here's a look at the NFL Week 2 spreads for each game across the NFL next week, including the Seahawks against the Vikings.

  • Davis Mills doesn’t think he was too rattled in first regular season action

    The Texans were tied with the Browns at halftime on Sunday, but their upset bid took on a different complexion in the third quarter when Davis Mills took over at quarterback. Mills was pressed into action because of Tyrod Taylor‘s hamstring injury and the third-round pick’s first regular season action had highs and lows. He [more]

  • Trevor Lawrence: Results have been disappointing, but we’re close

    After a rough debut against the Texans, things looked pretty good for Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the start of this Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Lawrence completed 5-of-7 passes for 73 yards and hit wide receiver Marvin Jones for a 25-yard score to stake the Jaguars to a 7-0 lead. The early success [more]

  • Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa lead 49ers past Eagles 17-11

    Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for a score, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Nick Bosa had two sacks and San Francisco’s stingy defense shut down Jalen Hurts a week after Philadelphia dominated Atlanta in a 32-6 win.

  • Packers' defensive woes put focus on Barry before Lions game

    Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said at his introductory news conference that the adversity he encountered in two unsuccessful stints filling the same role in Detroit and Washington made him a better coach. Barry had a miserable Packers debut as his defense allowed five touchdowns and one field goal in its first seven series of a 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints. That defense now must play without injured Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith for its next three games, starting with Monday night’s home opener against the Detroit Lions (0-1). “It’s a long season,” Barry said.

  • Raiders releasing Nevin Lawson

    Cornerback Nevin Lawson‘s two-game suspension is over, but he won’t be returning to the Raiders’ active roster this week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are releasing Lawson on Monday. Rapoport adds that the team is making the move because of needs at other positions due to injuries and that they hope [more]

  • Raiders improve to 2-0 with big win at Steelers

    The Raiders are making a statement early this season that we should view them as AFC contenders. Las Vegas improved to 2-0 today by going to Pittsburgh and earning a hard-fought 26-17 win. After a short work week following their victory over the Ravens on Monday Night Football, the Raiders’ offense played well against a [more]

  • Fantasy Freebies Week 2 - Marquez Valdes-Scantling

    Andy Behrens explains why the Green Bay WR deserves a spot in your starting lineup.

  • Betting: Will Packers cover -11.5 vs. Lions?

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado break down their betting picks for the Monday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.

  • Eagles' Brandon Graham injured vs. 49ers, is done for the season; Brandon Brooks also hurt

    The Eagles suffered a big blow with injuries on offensive and defensive line. Brandon Graham is done for the season, and Brandon Brooks is also hurt.

  • No playing time for Trey Lance

    So much for the two-quarterback system in San Francisco. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance got zero snaps on Sunday against the Eagles, despite the team’s plan to use both Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo — presumably until Lance shows that he’s ready to take over. Coach Kyle Shanahan, who has a well-earned reputation for being meticulous and [more]

  • NFL Week 3 odds: Opening betting lines, point spread for every game

    Here's a look at the NFL Week 2 spreads for each game across the NFL next week, including the 49ers against the Packers.

  • 7 takeaways from the Eagles 17-11 loss to the 49ers

    7 takeaways from the Philadelphia Eagles 17-11 Week 2 loss to the 49ers

  • Extended highlights: West Ham 1, Man United 2

    Mark Noble missed a penalty with his final kick of the game to make Jesse Lingard's late stunner the winning goal, as West Ham and Manchester United combined for one of the games of the season so far.

  • African players in Europe: 100-goal Mane punishes Palace again

    It was a memorable weekend for Sadio Mane as he bagged his 100th goal for Liverpool and became the first Premier League footballer to score in nine consecutive matches against the same opponent.

  • Over/Under Week 2 - D'Andre Swift

    Will D'Andre Swift be the Key to the Lions' success vs. Green Bay on Monday Night?

  • Report: Packers called about trades for linebacker help

    The Packers were active in trying to find help at linebacker this week, per CBS Sports.

  • Rams Week 2 snap counts: DeSean Jackson, Terrell Burgess barely play vs. Colts

    Analyzing this week's snap counts against the Colts, which show how little action DeSean Jackson and Terrell Burgess saw on Sunday.