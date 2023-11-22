5 things to watch as Jets face Dolphins on Black Friday in Week 12

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to consolidate their one-game lead at the top of the AFC East as they face off against the struggling Jets on Friday. New York beat Miami 40-17 last October, but the Dolphins got their revenge in the season finale as they clung on for an 11-6 win.

Here are some of the biggest stories to watch as the Jets look to turn their season around:

Tim Boyle’s first start as a Jet

The new starting quarterback isn’t really viewed as a potential full-time starter around the league, but it will be interesting to see if he has any more success running Nathaniel Hackett’s system than the struggling Zach Wilson had.

If the offense looks competent with Boyle at the helm, this might have a bigger impact on Wilson’s future than Boyle’s because it will further the narrative that the former No. 2 overall pick was the biggest problem and the primary cause of the offensive woes.

Ultimately, Boyle’s most important job will be to keep the Jets competitive. If they can pull out a win, then their postseason aspirations will be revived, at least temporarily.

Can the Jets get more production from their running game?

The Jets have struggled to run the ball since Alijah Vera-Tucker was lost for the year in Denver. Over the past five games, Breece Hall has averaged less than 2.5 yards per carry. They’ll need to be more effective than this to keep pace with the Dolphins on Friday.

While Hall’s production as a pass-catcher has ramped up over those five weeks, the Jets still aren’t getting him involved as much as they need to. He’s racked up more than 75 yards from scrimmage just four times all season and it’s no coincidence that those were the four games Gang Green won.

Statistically, Miami has a good run defense. They gave up 233 yards in the opener but have only given up 100 twice since then. However, the fact that they get plenty of leads or end up in shootouts probably affects this.

How will Miami’s high-powered offense fare against New York’s defense?

The Dolphins have the number one passing offense and number two rushing offense so far this season and have scored more points than any other NFL team in 2023. However, the Jets’ defense has been able to keep them in games and made life tough for some of the league's better offenses so far this season.

Miami has only scored more than 20 points once in their last four games, perhaps indicating a slight downturn. Prior to that, 20 points was actually their lowest output of the season.

Clearly Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert are the main threats. Hill has a shot at Calvin Johnson’s single-season record of 1,964 receiving yards as he’s currently on pace for over 2,000 with seven games to go. Mostert leads the league with 13 total touchdowns, although his pace has slowed over the past month with just two in the past four games.

Will Mekhi Becton or Duane Brown be able to suit up?

The Jets once again face more uncertainty on the offensive line after Becton was carted off with an ankle injury early on in the loss to the Bills. Becton reportedly has an ankle injury which is bad enough to potentially keep him out for a game or two, but the Jets were still hoping he might give it a go on Friday.

The Jets also have until Thursday to make a decision on Brown, who is eligible to be added back to the roster having been practicing over the past few weeks following a stint on injured reserve. If Brown is ready he could step right back into the starting lineup, but if he isn’t then the Jets will either need to sign him to the roster and make him inactive or add him back to injured reserve so he can’t play again this season.

If neither Brown or Becton can go, then the Jets would be forced to put inexperienced players like Chris Glaser and Carter Warren into the starting lineup again. (But the line could get a boost with Xavier Newman healthy and up from the practice squad.) However, if they’re both available, suddenly the line will start looking like it’s almost back to full strength.

Will NY retain their on-field discipline this week?

The Jets have had serious issues with penalties in recent weeks, often getting flagged at the worst possible times to kill their own momentum or give their opponent additional opportunities to score. This week, however, they are facing a team that doesn’t benefit from penalties much. Only the Bears have had less penalty yardage assessed on their opponents and fewer first downs as a result of an opponent penalty.

On Sunday, the Jets once again had some costly penalties, including two by Sauce Gardner. However, the second of Gardner’s penalties came on the second play of the second half and they didn’t get flagged at all over the rest of the game. It didn’t help them much, though, as they were still outscored 16-0 after halftime.