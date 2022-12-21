5 things to watch as Jets face Jaguars in Week 16

Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have lost five of their last seven and will be looking to avoid the first four-game losing streak of the Robert Saleh era on Thursday night. Unfortunately, for the second week in a row, they’ll need to beat an emerging young team that enters with momentum. Jacksonville has won three out of four since their bye week and if they win Thursday night’s game, both of these teams will be 7-8.

Here are some of the biggest stories to watch as the Jets look to get back to winning ways:

Has Trevor Lawrence finally arrived?

Trevor Lawrence’s career as a former No. 1 pick got off to a slow start in Jacksonville as he only won five of his first 25 starts. Since then, he has finally been able to put an extended period of quality play together and is in the best form of his career heading into this match-up.

Lawrence has passed for over 300 yards in each of the Jaguars’ post-bye wins, with 10 touchdown passes and another on the ground in those three games.

Although he threw an interception in Sunday’s win over Dallas, this was Lawrence’s first since October. He does, however, lead the league in lost fumbles, so perhaps this could be the week the Jets break their fumble recovery drought.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) reacts after failing to convert on downs in the second half. The Lions defeat the Jets, 20-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

Can the Jets exploit another poor pass defense without turning the ball over?

Jacksonville has the fourth-worst pass defense in the NFL in terms of yardage surrendered so it’s another opponent the Jets can probably attack through the air.

Zach Wilson was inconsistent against the Lions, but had four completions of over 30 yards and ended up with over 300 passing yards for just the second time in his career. The Jets might need a similar output from him (assuming he starts again) to keep pace with Lawrence.

The Jaguars have forced at least one turnover in six of the past seven games, including eight in four games since the bye week. They won Sunday’s game on a Rayshawn Jenkins pick-six in overtime. Wilson must therefore be careful to avoid the kind of mistake he made on Jerry Jacobs’ interception on Sunday.

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) celebrates his touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.

What kind of a role will injuries play?

After both teams faced a tough matchup that went down to the wire on Sunday, they face a quick turnaround to get ready for Thursday night. No doubt players will be banged up and, in some cases, unavailable.

There is a chance the Jets might be healthier than they were on Sunday though, with Corey Davis and Quinnen Williams potentially available to play, which would provide a boost on either side of the ball.

The Jaguars, on the other hand, lost left tackle Cam Robinson for the rest of the season to a knee injury on Sunday. Robinson had started every game, so they will need to regroup and reshuffle on the offensive line.

Will the Jaguars be able to run the ball as effectively as they did on Sunday?

Travis Etienne, who is averaging five yards per carry, needs just 83 rushing yards for his first 1,000-yard season. Entering Sunday’s game, he had been held to 3.1 yards per carry and 33.5 yards per game over the previous month, but he broke out with a 100-yard game against Dallas; his fourth of the season.

The Jaguars’ team rushing total was 192 yards, which represents their second-biggest total of the season. In addition to Etienne, they got good production from Jamal Agnew, who is better known as a kick return specialist. Have they found the formula to control the clock in Thursday night’s game?

Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.

Can the Jets find a way to win a close game?

Early in the season, the Jets were the league’s best fourth quarter team with late come-from-behind wins over Cleveland and Pittsburgh and a win over the Bills that saw them drive downfield for a late field goal to win it.

Since the bye week, this late-game magic has disappeared as they’ve lost games to New England, Minnesota, Buffalo and Detroit, all of which went down to the wire.

The Jets have to figure out a way to win if Thursday night’s game is a competitive one as anticipated. Otherwise, they will be lamenting what could have been at the end of the season.