5 things to watch as Jets face Falcons in Week 13 of 2023 NFL season

The Jets have lost four games in a row but have a chance to get back in the win column on Sunday against an Atlanta Falcons team that has lost 11 of their last 13 road games.

Despite being only 5-6, the Falcons hold the tiebreaker over the New Orleans Saints, so they currently lead the NFC South. They’ll be looking to get back to .500 against the Jets, but New York will be motivated to play spoiler.

Here are the biggest stories to watch as the Jets look to turn their season around...

The Aaron Rodgers effect

Mired in a four-game losing streak, the concern may be that the wheels could fall off at any time. Everyone should receive a boost from Rodgers returning to practice this week, though.

While it’s highly unlikely he’ll play this season if the team is mathematically eliminated within the next few weeks, Rodgers’ presence ought to inject some much-needed confidence and focus into the current roster.

If the team plans to contend next season with Rodgers at the helm, keeping the locker room together and a positive culture in place is essential. A win against the Falcons could stop the rot, at least temporarily, and start to get everyone back on the same page.

Can the struggling run defense slow down Bijan Robinson?

The Jets have struggled to stop the run since the bye week, dropping them to 31st in the NFL in terms of rushing yards allowed, although they are in the middle of the pack for yards per carry. Al Woods’ season-ending injury looms large.

The Falcons are coming off a game where they racked up a season-high 228 yards on the ground, and rookie sensation Bijan Robinson has racked up over 700 rushing yards at an average of five yards per carry. He also leads the team with six total touchdowns, so the Jets will need to focus on shutting him down.

The Jets' offensive line is getting healthier

Over the past few games, the Jets have been forced to put inexperienced players like Carter Warren, Chris Glaser and Xavier Newman onto their starting offensive line and it’s unsurprisingly affected their ability to run the ball and protect the quarterback.

Mekhi Becton looks set to return this week, while Duane Brown was active for the first time since coming off injured reserve against Miami, and Wes Schweitzer just returned to practice after also being on injured reserve. While Brown only played on special teams last Friday, he is obviously getting closer to being ready. Once all three are back, rookie center Joe Tippmann will be able to benefit from playing with four experienced starters.

Will Dalvin Cook have a bigger role this week?

Breece Hall was limited in practice earlier this week with an ankle issue following some constructive criticism from Robert Saleh about how he needs to pick up the tough yards more often instead of constantly looking for a big play. With Israel Abanikanda also missing practice due to injury, that would mean extra first-team reps for Dalvin Cook, who is still waiting for his role to expand following Michael Carter’s departure.

Cook has made a few nice plays in limited work over the past three games, as he’s generated 60 yards on just nine touches. Now could be a good time to expand his role and see if it has a positive effect, while also perhaps giving Hall a chance to see if the veteran’s approach differs from his own.

The Jets shouldn’t need to abandon the run as early as they have in previous weeks if their offensive line is closer to full strength. In addition, since Grady Jarrett’s injury in Week 8, the Falcons have allowed over 140 rushing yards in three of the last four weeks. Prior to Jarrett getting hurt, they hadn’t allowed 120 rushing yards in a game since the opener, but since his injury they’ve given up more than that in four straight games.

How will Allen Lazard respond to his benching?

Saleh confirmed during the week that Lazard will be active again on Sunday after being a healthy scratch in the Miami game. The coaching staff obviously wasn't happy with the veteran’s recent performances and Lazard acknowledged that he needs to do better.

The Jets are obviously hoping that the one-game benching will have a positive effect on Lazard by giving him a chance to reset and refocus. The Jets need someone other than Garrett Wilson to step up in the passing game, and perhaps Lazard can bounce back from the disappointment of missing last week’s game to show why the Jets signed him to a multi-year contract back in March.