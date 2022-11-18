5 things to watch as Jets face Patriots in Week 11 of 2022 NFL season

Elijah Moore Zach Wilson black 10/30/2022

Three weeks ago, the Jets were preparing for a potential regime-defining matchup with the New England Patriots. Having fallen short on that occasion, we’re back in the same situation, as the Jets this time travel to New England in a matchup that could end with them either first or last in the division.

Here are five things to watch as Gang Green looks to put their stamp on the AFC East...

Can the Jets make the necessary adjustments?

With both teams coming off a bye week, they’ve each had two weeks to prepare for this game. While the Jets will be hoping to make some adjustments that will lead to a different outcome this time, the pattern over the years makes for grim reading for Jets fans.

In each season since 2015, New England has not only swept the Jets, but on each occasion, they’ve won the second matchup much more comfortably than the first. In those seasons, the Patriots won the first game by an average of 10 points, but the rematch by an average of 30 points.

With New England having triumphed by five points three weeks ago, history suggests they should win this second matchup by more than this. Robert Saleh and his staff might need to get creative to anticipate how Bill Belichick will approach this game.

Is this the week where Elijah Moore returns to the game plan?

Can we expect any change to the ongoing situation with Moore this week? Moore caught 15 passes in the first four games but only one since, and was barely targeted in recent weeks.

The Jets have been looking to find ways to get him more involved in the second half. Using him more in the slot is one possibility that has been discussed. Moore may have been in the doghouse after his frustration caused him to go public with a trade demand, but his confidence and a lack of chemistry with Zach Wilson could also be a factor in this.

How will the Jets prevent Zach Wilson from making mistakes?

The Jets probably would have beaten New England in the previous meeting if not for Wilson’s three interceptions, all of which came on avoidable mistakes.



New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson passes the ball against New England Patriots.

In the win over the Bills, they returned to a more conservative game plan, going run-heavy down the stretch. However, that wasn’t the only change they made. There was also a clear focus on Wilson getting rid of the ball quickly and standing in the pocket or stepping up, rather than vacating the pocket altogether in an effort to create.

Belichick will likely anticipate this and put the onus on his linemen to try and disrupt passing lanes and deflect passes at the line. He may also get some players to drop into coverage or jump routes to try and create turnovers, so Wilson will need to be alert to this.

Can the Jets slow down New England’s pass rush?

Even though he was only sacked twice, Wilson was flushed from the pocket constantly in the October meeting between these teams. The Patriots followed that performance by racking up nine sacks in the win over the Indianapolis Colts, including three each for Matt Judon and Josh Uche.

The Jets could be without another starter this week, as Nate Herbig missed practice time during the week. This could therefore be a tough assignment against a group that seems to be rounding into form.

The key for Wilson will be to get rid of the ball quickly, take off to gain positive yards with his legs where possible, and – in some cases – just cut his losses and take the sack rather than risk a costly turnover.

Can the Jets keep their discipline?

This weekend’s game will be officiated by Carl Cheffers and his crew, who were responsible for the most penalty calls in the 2021 season. The Jets are in the middle of the pack for total penalties, but they are in the top five for penalty yardage, as they’ve had a lot of holding, pass interference, and personal fouls called against them.

New England is always physical in the trenches and in coverage, but are rarely one of the most heavily penalized teams. The Jets, for their part, have been working on their discipline and only had three accepted penalties in the win over the Buffalo Bills, which is hopefully a good sign.

Rookie Sauce Gardner could be the player to watch here, as he’s earned a reputation as a physical cornerback who sometimes gets away with a lot of contact. Hopefully this won’t mean officials start looking for things they can flag him for.