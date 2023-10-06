5 things to watch as Jets face Broncos in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) hands the ball off to running back Breece Hall (20) in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets may have lost three games in a row, but optimism for the season ahead is probably higher right now than it has been at any point since the opener.

Quarterback Zach Wilson just had one of the most efficient performances of his career and, while it wasn’t enough to get the Jets the upset win over the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, the team will win plenty of games this season if he plays at that level.

The game against a 1-3 Denver Broncos team on the road is winnable, but could still be tough. While Denver humiliatingly lost by 50 to the Dolphins two weeks ago, their other three games have all been close.

Here are some of the biggest stories to watch as the Jets look to improve to 2-3:

Can Zach Wilson get the Jets off to a good start?

The Jets have fallen into a double-digit hole in every game so far this season as Wilson hasn’t been having any kind of early success. He has just 94 first quarter passing yards in the first four games combined.

After his breakout performance against the Chiefs, it would be encouraging if he could carry over some of that momentum into the early stages of Sunday’s game. The play-calling and game plan also needs to be on point, and Wilson’s playmakers need to be ready to step up.

Which version of Breece Hall will we see?

Running back Breece Hall returns to the stadium where he tore his ACL just under a year ago and will have zero restrictions for the first time all year, according to head coach Robert Saleh.

Hall is second in the NFL in yards per carry, but that’s despite the fact that he only rushed for 27 yards on 16 carries in the second and third games of the season combined. With a full workload against Denver, a team that gave up 350 rushing yards against Miami two weeks ago, can Hall remain productive?

How much of an impact will the altitude play?

Road games in Denver are always tough, as the Broncos will often be more acclimated to the conditions at high altitude. The Jets have been in a lot of situations already this season where their defense has been gassed because the offense struggles to sustain drives, and due to their own inability to get off the field on third down. They can’t afford for that to be the case on Sunday.

The Jets have a deep defensive line that uses a lot of rotation but could also rotate at other positions like running back, tight end and safety to keep players fresh. Once again, avoiding a slow start is imperative, too.



New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) reacts after an interception during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Can a banged up Jets secondary neutralize the Broncos’ passing game weapons?

The Jets, who are already going to be without key reserve Brandin Echols, could also be without starting cornerback DJ Reed. Reed entered the concussion protocol after the Chiefs game and, even though the Jets were optimistic he could play on Sunday, he’s missed practice time, which is hardly ideal preparation.

After a rough 2022 season, Russell Wilson has had some success on deep throws with youngster Marvin Mims emerging as a big play threat. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have also been productive.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been reluctant to have Sauce Gardner shadow a receiver, but could he consider this at key moments in Sunday’s game? He otherwise risks exposing a backup to a mismatch against Sutton in situations where he would be the obvious primary option.

Nathaniel Hackett has something to prove to Sean Payton

During the offseason, Broncos head coach Sean Payton ruffled feathers when he criticized the job Hackett had done as his predecessor during the 2022 season. While Payton tried to walk back those comments, this game is clearly going to be personal for Hackett, so it’s difficult to imagine that he’ll just come out with a vanilla game plan.

Wilson responded well to a game plan with more creativity against the Chiefs, but Hackett will at the same time be wary of taking too many risks that could swing the momentum in Denver’s favor, while also putting a dent into Wilson’s newly found confidence.