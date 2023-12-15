5 things to watch as Jets face Dolphins in Week 15

The Jets had lost five in a row and were basically out of playoff contention already, but they surprised the Houston Texans with 30 second-half points in Sunday’s win to keep themselves at least mathematically alive for one more week.

They travel to face the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins team that had been rolling until blowing a lead against the Tennessee Titans in a 28-27 loss on Monday night.

Here are the biggest stories to watch as the Jets look to build on last week’s win:

Can Zach Wilson start stacking good games?

Wilson's return to the starting lineup saw him put together perhaps the best performance of his career. It was the first time Wilson had passed for over 300 yards in a winning effort, and he was rewarded by being named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The Jets would love to bottle whatever it was that saw Wilson find his rhythm after halftime. He completed 18 of his 21 second-half passes and threw two touchdown passes to eventually lead the Jets to a comfortable win.

The challenge for offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be to get Wilson to replicate this performance because, so far in his career, his better performances have typically been followed by poor ones.

How will Miami cope with their ongoing injury crisis?

The Dolphins are dealing with the effects of a short week after their loss to the Titans on Monday night, and have several key players whose status is uncertain heading into the game.

The health of their offensive line is a major issue with starting center Connor Williams out for the season. Starters Robert Hunt and Terron Armstead are also dealing with injuries, as is the number two center, Liam Eichenberg.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be desperate to play, not just because he’s on track to break the all-time record for receiving yards in a season, but because Monday’s loss showed that the Dolphins offense is significantly less dynamic without him.

The Jets are certainly aware that Jaylen Waddle is capable of stepping up if the speedster is out, though, as he put together a monster game against them last month.

Will the Jets be able to slow down Miami's outside running game?

Jets linebacker Quincy Williams admitted during the week that the defense has been focused on stopping the Dolphins’ outside running game in practice.

Veteran Raheem Mostert and rookie De’Von Achane provide a formidable one-two punch, with Mostert having scored 18 touchdowns and averaging five yards per carry. Achane has nine touchdowns in just seven games and averages over nine yards per carry.

Injuries will be a factor here as well, though, as in addition to the offensive line issues listed above both Achane and Mostert missed some practice time earlier in the week.

Achane missed the previous game against the Jets due to a knee injury, which landed him on IR, but Mostert racked up 94 yards and two scores on the ground in that matchup.

Can the Jets' offense finally get off to a fast start?

Despite the Jets’ breakout game on offense in the win over Houston, they still went scoreless in the first half. If they can take some of the momentum from their second half performance into Sunday’s game, they’ll give themselves a better chance of winning than they did when these teams met last month.

In the previous meeting between these teams, the Jets had just 47 net yards at halftime. On Sunday, the Jets showed some rare early-game promise as they gained 54 yards on their first drive alone despite ultimately being forced to punt.

Can Tua Tagovailoa keep the ball away from Brandin Echols?

The Jets have an opportunistic secondary, and their defensive backs combined to break up seven passes in the win over the Texans. However, it’s been someone who rarely sees action who has had Tagovailoa's number in the past.

Echols only has three interceptions in his career, but two of them came on throws from the Alabama product. And he returned each of them for a touchdown, including one during the first meeting between these teams.

While he doesn’t get many defensive reps due to the team’s depth at cornerback, perhaps the Jets should seek to get him on the field in some of their dime packages to see if he can repeat the trick.