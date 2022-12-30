5 things to watch as Giants face Colts in Week 17

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones hands the ball off to running back Saquon Barkley. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have a chance to start off 2023 by clinching a playoff berth Sunday. The only real-world equivalent we can think of is nailing all of your New Year’s resolutions on Jan. 1 and never backsliding.

Seriously, though, the Giants have a terrific opportunity when they play host to the 4-10-1 Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium: Win and get in. Oh, there are other scenarios that would get them into the playoffs for the first time since 2016, including beating the Eagles in the finale. But Sunday is the best, easiest and smartest way to handle it.

The Colts have lost eight of their last nine games and five in a row, including blowing a huge lead against the Minnesota Vikings and are playing out the schedule. Their terrific running back, Jonathan Taylor, is on injured reserve. They have resurrected Nick Foles as their quarterback and he’ll face the Giants after a rough first start against the Chargers last week.

So there is a well-marked Big Blue pathway to the postseason. The Giants (8-6-1) just have to follow it.

Here are five things to watch as Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, among others, seek to clinch their first playoff berth:

Take Sunday from Saturday

First-year head coach Brian Daboll deserves plenty of credit for the way the Giants have played this season. He and his staff are squeezing a lot out of the roster, especially considering the injuries that have been a season-long theme, and he appears to be a nifty long-term solution in a job that’s endured dispiriting turnover since Tom Coughlin’s tenure ended. Sunday, the Giants need to exploit what should be a significant coaching advantage over the Colts and Jeff Saturday. Saturday is a terrific former player but had no pro or college coaching experience when he was named interim head coach earlier this season and has gone 1-5 so far. The Giants’ big brain should have a big influence.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and head coach Brian Daboll after the defense stopped Houston in the red zone in the second half / Chris Pedota - NorthJersey.com - USA TODAY NETWORK

Pocket protectors

The Giants’ offensive line faces a challenge in the Colts’ fine front four, which has helped propel Indy to sixth in the NFL in sacks (43). The Colts have several pass rushers who have had success flattening the quarterback this season, including Yannick Ngakoue, who leads the team with 9.5 sacks and has 16 quarterback hits. DeForest Buckner has eight sacks and a team-best 18 QB hits and Kwity Paye (six sacks) and Dayo Odeyingbo (five) are also capable of applying pressure. Quick passes might help the Giants keep the heat off the quarterback, which could be vital since a big defensive play is one of the few ways the Colts could tilt this game.

Story continues

Samesies

Sacks and pass-rush pressure should impact Sunday for both teams. While the Colts have had success with sacks, they’re also really good at giving them up. Foles was dumped seven times last week by the Chargers, so Indy has allowed 56 sacks, one fewer than the Broncos, who lead the NFL. Kayvon Thibodeaux had an enormous play two weeks ago – strip sack, fumble recovery and return for a touchdown, all on one magical snap. Perhaps he and Dexter Lawrence can create havoc. One potential thorn – Azeez Ojulari was limited in practice early in the week because of an ankle injury. He is second on the team in sacks with 5.5, one behind Lawrence. Overall, the Giants have 36 sacks, already more than last season, and are among the NFL’s best in pressure percentage, per Pro Football Reference.

Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles for yards in front of New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Foil Foles

Foles, who turns 34 in January, had a 31.9 passer rating and threw three interceptions last week, but it’s hard to forget that he won a Super Bowl MVP Award with the Eagles and has a 3-0 lifetime record against the Giants. He’s had hot streaks in his career and he’s got worthy targets such as Michael Pittman (90 catches, 854 yards) and Parris Campbell (54 receptions, 529 yards). Foles could be dangerous with another week of practice behind him. Still, the Colts average only 16.5 points, the second-lowest total in the league. The Giants have only four interceptions this season, but perhaps this is a chance to add to that total – Indy QBs have thrown 17, tied for the most in the NFL.

Red (zone) alert

The Giants' offense gained 445 yards last week in the loss to the Vikings, the team’s most in more than a year, and perhaps that will give Jones and company added confidence heading into their matchup with the Colts, who are 11th in total defense. The red zone would be a good spot to apply that potential carryover since the Colts have struggled to keep teams out of the end zone once they get inside the 20-yard line. Indy is ranked 30th in the league in TD rate allowed in the red zone – 65.9 percent The Giants are eighth-best in the red zone, scoring TDs 61.9 percent of the time.