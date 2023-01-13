5 things to watch as Giants face Vikings in Wild Card Round

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no better evidence that the Giants’ rebuild has been turbocharged by Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen than the fact that Big Blue will face the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL’s Wild Card playoff round. If you had said before the season that playoffs would happen … never mind, because you didn’t. No one did.

But the Giants, who are making their 33rd appearance in the postseason, are here after going 9-7-1, a year after a bleak 4-13 season. Daniel Jones has bloomed, Saquon Barkley is back and Daboll might be the NFL’s Coach of the Year.

It’s the first time the Giants have made the playoffs since 2016. Can they get their first playoff victory since beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI on Feb. 5, 2012?

We’ll see on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Vikings.

Here are five things to watch:



Newbie alert

Much of the roster, including key players such as Jones and Barkley, are getting their first taste of playoff football, NFL-style. According to Giants.com, there are 17 active Giants with playoff experience. That includes Landon Collins, who was around the last time the Giants made it. Does it matter? Daboll doesn’t think so and during the week he said playoff experience is “overrated.” Day-of performance is what really counts, the coach added.

Well, he’s certainly in position to know, considering he’s coached in the playoffs in various capacities during his stints in New England and with the Buffalo Bills. All season, he’s preached a business-like approach and that’s unlikely to change, even in the win-or-go-home cauldron of the playoffs. Can’t imagine any moronic boat trips happened on his watch, either.

History lessons

In Week 16, the Giants and Vikings had a memorable clash in Minneapolis, with the Vikes winning on a 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph as time expired. But that game, which Big Blue led in the third quarter and then rallied to tie with about two minutes left, should have taught the Giants that they can beat the Vikings, even with Minnesota’s lofty 13-4 record. They probably would have won that day had they made one or two fewer mistakes. Can they use that confidence this Sunday? It’ll be important against a team that’s 8-1 at home.

And here’s a tidbit you can cite while chatting around the guacamole – the last time the Vikings and Giants met in the playoffs was the 2000 NFC Championship Game, a 41-0 New York victory. What does that have to do with Sunday? Nothing. Unless you believe talking about it can enhance Big Blue’s mojo.



Rush hours

The Vikings will be missing at least right tackle Brian O’Neill from their offensive line – he was put on injured reserve – and perhaps another starter as well, so this is a big opportunity for the Giants’ pass rush. Minnesota allowed 47 sacks this year, the eighth-most in the league, and the Giants sacked Kirk Cousins four times in Week 16. Each week, it seems, the Giants’ pass rush is a focal point and it’s no different against the Vikings.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale digs the blitz and a terrific defensive line paced by Dexter Lawrence (7.5 sacks, best on the team) could lead to a difference-making play. Lawrence or someone such as Kayvon Thibodeaux could make that play, or it could come from somewhere deeper on the depth chart – the Giants have 19 players on their roster who were credited with at least a half-sack during the regular season. The Giants had 41 sacks, ranked 13th. It’s their most since 2014.



Unwelcome reception

The last time the teams met, the Giants could not contain either Justin Jefferson -- the best receiver in the NFL -- or Minny tight end T.J. Hockenson. The nearly-uncoverable Jefferson had 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown, and Hockenson hauled in a career-best 13 balls for 109 yards and two TDs. It was the first time in NFL history two teammates had at least 12 catches, 100 yards receiving and a TD in the same game. Can’t happen again.

How can the Giants scheme their way out of another catch-fest? Health might help. The Giants are hopeful that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson will play – he’s been out since injuring his knee in Week 11 while returning a punt, but was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday. And safety Xavier McKinney, who didn’t play the first time, is back.

Star power

Both Jones and Barkley changed the arc of their careers this season, and they have a real chance to keep soaring against the Vikings, who struggled -- at least statistically -- on defense. Minnesota was 31st in total defense, allowing 388.7 yards per game, tied for 28th in scoring defense (25.1 points), and 31st against the pass (265.6 yards per game). In the first meeting, the Giants rolled up 445 yards of offense and Jones threw for 334.

Overall this season, Jones led the NFL in interception percentage (1.1), a huge improvement from when he struggled with turnovers, and set a Giants record for completion percentage (67.2). Barkley ran for 1,312 yards, had 1,650 yards from scrimmage, and ran for 10 TDs. More importantly, he looked like the star we remembered before injuries temporarily derailed his career. The Giants might not be built to go head-to-head with Minnesota in a pass-happy indoor points bonanza, but they should generate plenty of offense.

