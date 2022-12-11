5 things to watch as Giants face Eagles in Week 14 of 2022 NFL season

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants face another enormous challenge this week as they try to complete the metamorphosis from feel-good story to playoff team down the stretch of this NFL season, hosting the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in their biggest test of the year.

The Eagles (11-1) have the best record in the league and they’re good at just about everything. It will be the first of two meetings between the teams, who will also meet in the final game of the season in Philadelphia.

The Giants are 1-3-1 since wowing the football world with a 6-1 start, but they are still clinging to the sixth playoff spot in the NFC. But they also have the second-hardest strength of remaining schedule in the NFL with four of their final five opponents holding winning records. So they control their own destiny, but they must navigate a treacherous path.

It starts against a Super Bowl contender. Here are five things to watch as the Giants face the Eagles in Week 14:

Intra-division intel

Maybe the Commanders are good for something after all. Washington is the only team to beat the Eagles this season and the running game was key. Not that the Commanders rushed for an eye-popping total – it was just 152 yards – but it helped them play keep-away from Jalen Hurts and the high-octane Eagles’ offense. Washington held the ball for 40:24 in a 32-21 victory and rushed 49 times. Did they reveal a blueprint for Big Blue? Maybe.

The Eagles are very good at a lot of things, but stopping the run doesn’t rank amongst their best strengths. Their 1,415 rush yards allowed is 16th and opponents average 4.6 yards per rush is tied for ninth-most. Of course, the Giants will have to execute their run game and Saquon Barkley, who popped up on the injury report late in the week (neck), has totaled fewer than 70 yards in each of the last three games. And the Eagles smothered Derrick Henry last week in clobbering the Titans, holding him to 30 yards on 11 tries.



Take a pass

The Eagles have given up the fewest passing yards in football and have a ferocious pass rush capable of creating pressure without the blitz. So, yeah, it will be difficult for the Giants to crank up their passing game, though that isn’t really the way they operate, anyway. Still, there’s a lot to contend with here. The Giants are averaging 180.4 yards passing while the Eagles are allowing just 178.5 yards in the air and lead the NFL with 15 interceptions. Edge rusher Haason Reddick leads the Eagles with nine sacks and Javon Hargrave has eight.

Story continues

Overall, Philly has five players with at least five sacks, including longtime nemesis Fletcher Cox (five). The Eagles have 13 sacks over the past three weeks and are second in the NFL with 42 overall. Daniel Jones is coming off an efficient performance against Washington (25-for-31, 200 yards), but his real efficiency this week may come from leaning on the run.

Hurts so good

Warning – the Eagles quarterback you are going to see Sunday is vastly different from the one who had an awful game at MetLife Stadium last year in a 13-7 loss to the Giants. Hurts is now firmly in the NFL MVP race and has been the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for each of the last two weeks. He’s thrown 20 touchdown passes and only three interceptions and he’s also a dangerous runner. And he’s not the skittish non-passer he was in Week 12 last year when he was a career-worst 14-for-31 (45 percent) passing for 129 and three interceptions.

Still, maybe Brian Daboll, who knows Hurts well from when both were at Alabama together in 2017, can glean something from last year’s film to plague Hurts on Sunday. It’s a big if, though. A few weeks after his poor performance last year, Hurts led the Eagles to a 34-10 win over the Giants. He’s basically been ascending since.



Do take offense

The Eagles are the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL at 28.2 points per game, trailing only the Chiefs (29.2). No team has scored more touchdowns than Philadelphia’s 44 and the Eagles are adept at the run and the pass and have the firepower for big plays.

Miles Sanders has rushed for 924 yards and nine touchdowns and Hurts has two terrific targets in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who each have 61 catches and are both on pace for 1,000-plus yards receiving. Brown could get there on Sunday – he’s only 50 yards shy – and has nine TD catches, fourth in the NFL. For comparison purposes, the Giants are allowing 21 points per game, 12th in the NFL.



What’s in a name?

When the Giants do turn to their passing game, we’ll be watching Darius Slayton, Jones’ favorite target, and hoping he’s matched up occasionally against excellent Philly cornerback Darius Slay. Why? To see if there really is a “ton” of difference between them (woof!).

Seriously, though, Slayton has emerged as the Giants’ top wideout in a season marred by receiver injuries. He leads the team’s wideouts with 33 receptions, 566 yards, 17.2 yards per catch and two touchdowns. Slay has three interceptions and 10 passes defended and forms a difficult corner duo with former Giant James Bradberry.

