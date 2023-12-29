5 things to watch as Giants face Rams in Week 17

The Giants were officially eliminated from postseason contention after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, but will still be focused on trying to finish the season strong. Sunday’s opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, entered their bye week at 3-6, but have since won 5 of 6 games with their only loss coming in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens. They need a win and a Seattle Seahawks loss to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest stories to watch as the Giants will be looking to play spoiler.

Tyrod Taylor’s return to the starting lineup

The feel-good story of Tommy DeVito’s three-game winning streak came to an end with the loss in New Orleans and then his lack of success in the first half against the Eagles saw him replaced by Taylor. The veteran helped the Giants at least compete in the second half and was named the starter for Sunday’s game.

It would have seemed harsh to bench DeVito earlier while he was still winning games and showing promise, but Taylor had played well in his limited action so far this year and is healthy and ready to return.

Although the Giants didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard, Taylor kept them competitive against the Buffalo Bills and then beat the Washington Commanders at a time when the Giants were really struggling. Taylor doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and can make just as many plays with his legs as DeVito, so it will be interesting to see how effective the offense can be in these last two games.

Which pass catcher(s) will step up with Taylor at the helm?

The Giants have been hoping someone would step up and claim the number one target role over the course of the season, but that hasn’t really happened. Taylor has demonstrated some good chemistry with some of their best targets in his limited appearances so far this season, though.

Tight end Darren Waller is someone they really need to step up, with some speculation suggesting he might even be a potential cap casualty after the season. Waller had his best statistical performance of the season in one of Taylor’s starts, as he caught seven passes for 98 yards and his only touchdown so far this season in the win over the Commanders. Waller was quiet last week and went without a catch until the last minute, but then Taylor hit him twice on the last drive so perhaps they can build on that in the Rams game.

Taylor also had a long touchdown to Darius Slayton on Sunday, having previously finding some success and connecting with Wan’Dale Robinson and Saquon Barkley. Giants fans would ideally like to see more from rookie Jalin Hyatt, too, and Taylor hit him downfield twice in his first start of the season, so that could be something they look to repeat on Sunday.



Will Kayvon Thibodeaux finish strong to clinch a Pro Bowl invitation?

Thibodeaux clinched his first season in the NFL with double-digit sacks in the first game after the bye. However, he has just one sack over the past four games and has dropped out of the top 10 in terms of the NFL’s sack leaders. It would be disappointing if Thibodeaux, who also only has two quarterback hits in those four games, were to miss out on going to the Pro Bowl after looking like a clear pro bowler when he had 10.5 sacks with six games remaining.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has recently said that Thibodeaux “has no ceiling” and indicated that the team is excited about the progress he has made this year. However, his inconsistent production and tendency to disappear for long stretches may have them concerned. It’s up to Thibodeaux to finish the season strong to prove he can be a core contributor for the Giants going forward.

Can Puka Nacua break the all-time rookie receiving yardage record?

The Rams wide receiver has already broken the all-time rookie record for receptions, but now also has a chance to wrap up the receiving yardage record. The fifth-round pick needs just 146 yards over the last two games to break the record, and he’s surpassed that number in four games this season so the record could come on Sunday.

Nacua’s size and physicality, along with his ability to create separation have made him tough to stop this season, and the recent return of Cooper Kupp has only made things harder for the Rams’ opponents because you can’t double-team them both. Giants rookie cornerback Deonte Banks will look forward to the challenge of trying to slow down Nacua – and Kupp.

Will the Giants be able to stop Aaron Donald from dominating in the trenches?

There’s no question that Donald isn’t as dominant as he once was. The 32-year-old has 11 sacks over the past two years, having racked up at least 11 in five straight seasons from 2017-2021. However, he’s still more than capable of wrecking a gameplan.

There are signs that Donald is starting to ramp up, both in terms of his playing time and production as the Rams prepare themselves for another potential postseason run. He’s had at least a half sack in three of the past four games and, although he only has six sacks, is leading the team in tackles for loss and quarterback hits once again.

This should prove an interesting test for rookie center John Michael Schmitz although, if they’re wise, the Giants will be double-teaming Donald most of the time.