5 things to watch as Giants face Eagles in Week 16 of 2023 NFL season

The Giants had a three-game winning streak snapped in New Orleans last Sunday and could be officially eliminated from playoff contention on Monday as they travel to Philadelphia to face the 10-4 Eagles.

Philadelphia has been one of the best teams in the NFL all season, but is currently mired in a three-game losing streak.

Here are the biggest stories to watch as the Giants look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive...

Will the Eagles’ slump continue?

The Eagles were flying high at 10-1 with their only loss coming in Week 6 on a last-minute touchdown against the Jets. However, they’ve been blown out by Dallas and San Francisco, and blew a late lead against Seattle over the past three weeks.

Running back D’Andre Swift has been averaging just 3.4 yards per touch over the three games, and quarterback Jalen Hurts was held under 200 passing yards twice. Hurts also threw multiple interceptions for the first time since that Jets game. The defense has been struggling, too.

While the Giants don’t really have a serious chance to make the postseason, the chance to play spoiler against a divisional rival should provide them with good motivation to pile on the misery.

Is Darius Slayton going to lead the Giants in receiving yards again?

For the fifth year in a row, the Giants entered the season with Slayton expected to play a rotational role. However, it looks like he’s going to lead them in receiving yards for the fourth time in five years after opening up an 88-yard lead over the returning Darren Waller in the loss to the Saints.

Slayton has obviously been undervalued, but failed to step up earlier in the season when the Giants were desperate for someone to grab the No. 1 receiver role. With wide receiver being one of their main needs heading into 2024 it will be interesting to see where he fits into their plans.

Can Saquon Barkley get back on track?

Barkley has been one of the Giants’ most consistent performers this year, with many teams managing to keep him in check late into the second half only for him to break out in the fourth quarter, where he averages almost six yards per carry. This wasn’t the case in the Saints game, though, as he ended up with a season-low 14 rushing yards on nine carries with no gains of more than four yards.



Dec 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates with quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia held opposing offenses to under 100 rushing yards in eight of their nine games prior to the bye week. However, they’ve allowed 100 or more in five straight games since.

Barkley needs 203 rushing yards over the last three games to hit the thousand-yard barrier for the fourth time in his career, and will view that as a valuable milestone to reach heading into another contract negotiation after the season.

Will the Giants be able to rely on their kicking game?

The Giants were forced to place Randy Bullock on injured reserve this week after he was knocked out of their last game with a hamstring injury. Punter Jamie Gillan had to step in and even made a 40-yard field goal.

After working out several guys this week, the Giants first opted to give the role to Cade York -- a fourth-round pick last season who's been on the practice squad since November -- but Big Blue placed him on practice-squad IR on Friday after he aggravated a leg injury in practice. Without a kicker, the Giants signed veteran Mason Crosby to their practice squad this week and the 39-year-old will kick for New York on Sunday.

What can we expect from Jalin Hyatt?

Hyatt was held without a catch for the sixth time this season on Sunday, as he continues to be frustratingly inconsistent. On the season, he has 343 receiving yards, but 273 of those came in his best three games -- so he hasn’t produced much most weeks.

Hyatt has been eager to prove he’s more than just a big-play threat, but hasn’t been able to do that so far. He had a drop in the Saints game and also had one in the previous game against the Green Bay Packers. The Giants would like to see more from Hyatt over these last three games with, as noted, wide receiver being one of their offseason needs.