5 things to watch as Giants face Vikings in NFL's Week 16

Dec 18, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

A white Christmas? Pshaw. We’re dreaming of a Big Blue Christmas, thanks to the unexpected yuletide pleasure of playoff clinching scenarios for the Giants looming here in Week 16 of the NFL season.

A few things have to happen, sure. The first is that the Giants (8-5-1), who currently hold the sixth playoff spot in the NFC, have to beat the Vikings (11-3) on Christmas Eve in Minnesota. Then they’re in if two of these three teams also lose: Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders.

Even if none of those teams lose this week, the Giants control their own destiny, because they’d clinch a spot if they win all three of their remaining games. One thorn, though – their schedule is the third-hardest one remaining in the NFL – they play the likely No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the NFC (the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings) sandwiched around a game with the Indianapolis Colts.

Whatever happens, there was a time not so long ago that clinching scenarios for the Giants seemed about as likely as a brand-new Ferrari, festive bow on the hood, sitting in your driveway as a holiday gift.

‘Tis the season indeed. Here are five things to watch this week to see if the Giants can hold up their end of those scenarios:

Kayvon’s encore

Kayvon Thibodeaux made the defensive play of the season (so far) for the Giants last week with his strip sack and fumble recovery for a touchdown against the Commanders. It was part of a dominating performance for the fifth-overall pick, who was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after making 12 tackles (nine solo), including three for loss. But, much like figgy pudding, it left us hungry for more. In other words, more presents!

This could be a good week for it. With Azeez Ojulari creating havoc outside with Thibodeaux and Leonard Williams and Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence in the middle, the Giants’ pass rush has been heating up. The Vikings have allowed 41 sacks this year – including seven in their comeback win over the Colts – which is sixth-most in the NFL. Could another game turn on a big Thibodeaux moment?

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Does Danny drop dimes?

The Vikings are last in overall defense (399.2 yards per game), 28th in scoring defense (24.9 points per game) and 31st in both passing defense and yards per play. So maybe there’s an opportunity for the Giants’ offense to enjoy some added explosiveness, particularly in the passing game. Perhaps the hyper-efficient Daniel Jones is up to it, though the question for the Giants is always who is going to be on the receiving end of those passes. The Vikings have allowed 300-plus yards passing seven times this season, including five games in a row before Week 15, and allow an average of 278.8 yards per game passing, just about 100 yards per game more than the Giants average.

Saquon Barkley, another Giants Pro Bowler, could figure in big on offense, but the Vikings are better against the run (18th) than they are against the pass. Barkley is fourth in the NFL with 1,170 rushing yards, but Minnesota is good at slowing running backs – they have not allowed a 100-yard rushing to a back all season. Jones’ rushing has been an effective weapon this year, so that probably figures into the Giants’ plans, too.

Movin’ on up

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is just about uncoverable and might become the first player ever to have 2,000 yards receiving in a single season by the end of the year. Quote machine Wink Martindale, the Giants’ defensive coordinator, said he told his defense that Jefferson is “one of the top two receivers in the league and he’s not No. 2.” Exactly. Entering Saturday, Jefferson is first in the NFL in catches (111) and yards (1,623) and both totals are already career bests with three games yet to play. Yes, Calvin Johnson’s 2012 single-season yardage record (1,964) is in real jeopardy and Jefferson could take over Minnesota’s franchise record on his first catch – he’s only nine behind Randy Moss’ 2003 mark.

The 23-year-old Jefferson, who had 12 catches for 123 yards in the Vikes’ wild comeback victory over the Colts last week, has nine games this season with at least 100 yards receiving and he’s averaging 115.9 yards. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson has been declared out for the Giants, which means Jefferson’s presence heaps pressure on defensive backs such as Fabian Moreau and Cor’Dale Flott. Even slowing Jefferson down is a huge ask, but it’s probably vital if the Giants hope to win.

Offense intended

Jefferson is not the only Vikings’ threat, obviously – the team has averaged 25.1 points per game, eighth in the NFL, for multiple reasons. One that looms Saturday is feature back Dalvin Cook, a punishing runner who has 1,045 rushing yards, his fourth straight season of 1,000-plus. He’s also scored eight TDs on the ground and two others via receptions. He did not make the Pro Bowl this year, which he had the last three seasons. It won’t be good for the Giants if he’s possibly looking to work off any lingering frustration in Week 16. The Giants, meanwhile, allow an average of 150.4 rushing yards per game (third-worst) and 5.4 yards per carry (worst). That’s a purple-tinged matchup, eh?

Big brain battle

Both Brian Daboll of the Giants and Kevin O’Connell of the Vikings are thriving in their first seasons as NFL head coaches and their teams have probably outperformed their talents levels. So are we seeing the blooming of what could be a nifty NFC coaching rivalry? That would be fun. O’Connell has helped Kirk Cousins to a Pro Bowl season (24 TD passes) and the Vikings don’t seem to be out of any game – they rallied from a 33-point deficit at halftime last week to beat the Colts and earlier this season roared back from 17 down to beat the mighty Bills in Buffalo. Both coaches have had big success in close games – Minnesota is 10-0 in one-score games and the Giants are 8-2-1.