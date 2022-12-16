5 things to watch as Giants face Commanders in Week 15 of 2022 NFL season

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks on while walking off the field following the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports / © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

You wanted meaningful Giants games in December? Can’t get much more important than Sunday night against the host Washington Commanders, a tilt with massive playoff implications.

If the matchup seems familiar, well, it is. These teams, who are both 7-5-1, played at MetLife Stadium two weeks ago and wound up in a 20-20 tie (yawn). The Commanders had a bye week in between the games, so they’ve had plenty of time to concentrate on Big Blue. Good luck if Washington tries to use the Eagles’ blowout victory last Sunday as intel – the Commanders don’t have nearly the talent Philadelphia does. Does anyone?

But Washington could deal a significant blow to the Giants’ playoff dreams with a victory. Here are five things to watch in this vital NFC East matchup:

Bracketology

Washington, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games, currently holds the sixth playoff spot in the NFC and the Giants are clinging to the seventh, ahead of the 7-7 Seattle Seahawks, who lost Thursday night. Whoever wins Sunday night holds a tie-breaker over the loser, which could be huge as the season barrels down the final stretch. The Lions (6-7) are hot and lurk in the background of the Wild Card race as well.

The Giants are, um, not hot, going 1-4-1 in their last six games after a 6-1 start. They have given up 127 points over their last four games, including a season-worst 48 last week to the Eagles. The Giants could stop neither the run nor Jalen Hurts in that game. Now a defensive revival is paramount against Taylor Heinicke and Co. this week.



Go, Danny Boy

Daniel Jones’ contract situation looms in the background of what has been a fine season for the Giants quarterback, who could be a free agent after this year. A big performance in a big game wouldn’t hurt his future in blue, obviously.

He’s been remarkably efficient all season. He is completing 66 percent of his passes, which would be a career high, and his passer rating of 91.6 would also be a personal best. He’s third in the NFL with a 1.1 percent interception rate and has authored five game-winning drives, second behind only Kirk Cousins. He’s also fifth in the NFL with 5.8 yards per rushing attempt. The Giants are generally better when they are generating gains on the ground. But this could be a benchmark game for Jones if he must pass to win it late.

Story continues

Two-pronged threat

Now that Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux are both healthy, the Giants have what could be a dangerous pass rushing tandem. Perhaps the pair can harry Heinicke into a killer mistake. The Commanders have allowed 37 sacks this season, tied for seventh-most in the NFL, and the Giants sacked Heinicke five times the last time the teams met.

Ojulari has played in only four games this year because of a calf injury, but only Dexter Lawrence (six sacks) has more sacks than Ojulari’s four. Ojulari had two sacks against the Eagles and had a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery against the Commanders in the first meeting. Thibodeaux has two sacks on the season, including a crucial one of Heinicke two weeks ago, and shows signs of becoming more disruptive each week.



Scary Terry

Did someone on the Giants give Terry McLaurin that nickname? The Commanders’ top receiver always seems to make plays against Big Blue – he had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in Week 13 – and is one of the top wideouts in football. McLaurin is ninth in the NFL with 945 receiving yards and figures to go over 1,000 Sunday night.

If the Giants can keep him to not much more than that, they’d have to consider it a job well done, considering that he’s averaged 96.7 yards per game in six career outings against them.



Limitless?

Saquon Barkley said during the week that he should not be slowed by the neck injury that bothered him prior to the Eagles game, so maybe the Giants have a shot at running the football competently against Washington. He only ran for 28 yards on nine carries last week and played just 20 snaps, perhaps because of a combo of his neck and the blowout status of the game, though he said he was not limited.

Though his production has sagged in recent weeks, Barkley is still fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,083) and the Giants have thrived when he has. Maybe some ancient history can offer a psychic boost – Barkley’s two best games in terms of rushing yards have come at Washington’s expense. He ran for 170 yards against them in Week 14 in 2018 and a career-best 189 yards in Week 16 of 2019.

