5 things to watch as Giants face Saints in Week 15

The Saints have had a tough season, but still find themselves in a three-way tie for the division lead in the NFC South, despite having a losing record.

On Sunday, they face a Giants team that only won two of their first 10 games but has since won three in a row.

Here are the biggest stories to watch as the Giants look to keep their winning streak going:

Can the Giants keep the good times rolling?

This three-game winning streak, led by undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, suddenly has the Giants back in the mix in a congested NFC Wild Card race. Despite being 5-8, the Giants are just one game behind the final playoff spot.

Winning out to end up with a winning record after being 2-8 seems implausible, but that might not even be necessary. The way things are shaping up, it’s looking like an 8-9 record could get you into the postseason.

The Giants don’t need to look that far ahead, though. If they keep taking one game at a time, they’ll stay alive, and Sunday definitely looks like a game they can win if they continue to play well.

Will Derek Carr’s struggles continue?

The Saints had lost three in a row before hosting the one-win Panthers on Sunday and, though they were able to come away with the win, it was extremely unimpressive.

They won 28-6, but that score didn't tell much of the story, as they added a pair of touchdowns in the last six minutes.

Carr was booed by his home fans and at one point argued with offensive lineman Erik McCoy on the field. While the veteran gunslinger finished strong with the two late touchdown passes, he still only had 119 passing yards. He didn’t complete a 10-yard pass until the fourth quarter, and it was the fourth game out of the last five where he’s failed to surpass 230 passing yards.

Overall, Carr’s stats are solid, as he posted three consecutive 300-yard passing games earlier this season. But he certainly seems to be trending downwards and his confidence looks to be low, so the Giants should try to rattle him.

Can New York get its running game going against the Saints’ struggling front?

Since their bye week, the Saints have really been struggling to stop the run, allowing an average of 191 rushing yards over the past three weeks.

The Giants will certainly be looking to exploit this.

Despite missing multiple games, Big Blue's star back Saquon Barkley has rushed for almost 800 yards on the season, and he's averaging just over four yards per carry.

In recent games, the former No. 2 pick has gotten off to a bit of a slow start, but the Giants have opted to keep plugging away and it has paid off. Barkley is averaging almost six yards per carry in the fourth quarter this season.

If the Saints manage to keep Barkley in check early, don’t expect the Giants to abandon the run altogether.

Will Darren Waller be ready to return?

The Giants activated Waller from IR this week. Head coach Brian Daboll has said he’s getting closer to being ready, although it’s not yet certain if he will be able to suit up for Sunday’s game.

New York has 21 days to add him back to the main roster.

While Waller had been having a somewhat disappointing first season with Big Blue, he still had 36 catches in the first eight games, so his return will provide DeVito with another potentially productive pass-catcher.

Will the Giants win the turnover battle again?

After committing eight turnovers and forcing none in their first four games of the season, the Giants have won the turnover battle in seven of their last nine, which is a major reason they've turned things around.



The Saints have actually only lost the turnover battle four times all season, but they lost all four games, which underlines how important it is for them. Saints corner Paulson Adebo, who leads the team with four interceptions, and also has two fumble recoveries, could be the player to watch.