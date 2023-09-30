5 things to watch as Giants face Seahawks in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

Darren Waller / Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite a dramatic come-from-behind win in Week 2, the Giants are in serious danger of falling behind in the race as they host the 2-1 Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

The most alarming aspect of the Giants’ season so far has been the nature of their losses. After losing by 40 to the Cowboys, they lost by 18 to the 49ers, although they did -- to their credit -- pull within five points at one point in the second half of that San Francisco game.

Slow starts have been a constant problem for New York. They even fell behind 20-0 in their win over Arizona, so focus and concentration early in the game will be a priority.

Here are the biggest stories to watch as the Giants look to improve to 2-2:

Will Andrew Thomas’ expected return help the offensive line?

The Giants are hoping to get Saquon Barkley back this week, but the return of Thomas might be even more important for New York. Thomas missed the past two games with a hamstring issue but is expected to be back in the lineup on Monday night, barring a setback.

The 24-year old, who was a second-team All Pro in 2022, is unquestionably the Giants’ best offensive lineman, and his ability to protect the blind side should elevate the rest of the Giants’ struggling line.

With right guard Ben Bredeson also set to return from injury this weekend, the Giants will be hopeful that players like Evan Neal and John Michael Schmitz can settle down and be more effective.

Can the Giants find a way to force a turnover?

So far in 2023, the Giants haven’t managed to force a single turnover and have only forced one fumble. More impact plays on the defensive side of the ball could be a good way for New York to get off to a better start or perhaps swing the momentum in their favor if they fall behind again.

Unfortunately, they are facing a Seahawks team that has had good ball security so far with just one turnover in the first three games.

Last season, Seattle turned the ball over at least once in 16 of their 17 games, so it would be surprising if they could get through the first four games with just one turnover.

When will Darren Waller break out?

Waller had a solid performance in the win over Arizona with six catches for 76 yards, and five of those came in the second half. However, he didn’t carry that momentum over to the 49ers game, as he ended up with just 20 yards on seven targets.



In all, Waller is off to an underwhelming start, with 132 yards on 12 catches and no touchdowns in the first three games, despite being targeted a team-high 20 times. Can Daniel Jones get him the ball more often on Monday night?

Safety Julian Love, a former Giant, and linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks are the most likely Seahawks to wind up covering Waller unless he lines up out wide.



Are the Giants’ rookie cornerbacks up to the challenge of covering DK Metcalf?

Metcalf is off to another productive start, with 15 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown in the first three games, and this week will find himself matched up with Giants’ rookie starters Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins. Can he have a big day, or will Banks and Hawkins be up to the task?

Metcalf is not the first star receiver the Giants have faced so far this season. In week one, CeeDee Lamb had 77 yards on four catches and may have had a bigger day if the Cowboys didn’t take their foot off the gas due to having such a big lead.

In last week’s game, Deebo Samuel caught six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Metcalf will provide his own challenges for the Giants’ young secondary with his outstanding combination of size and speed, and it could be a good learning experience for the duo.

Could this be Geno Smith’s revenge game?

This will be Smith’s first chance to play against the Giants since he was with the team back in 2017. New York controversially benched Eli Manning for Smith, but then immediately turned back to Manning in the following weekend’s game.

Six years on from that, Smith is now a Pro-Bowler for the Seahawks, but could he still harbor some feelings of resentment to the Giants organization for how he was treated?

Having recently shown that he can be a player who performs well with a chip on his shoulder, Smith could have some extra motivation for this week’s game as a result. Then again, perhaps the Giants will be able to capitalize if Smith gets over-excited and tries to do too much himself.