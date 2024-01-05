5 things to watch as Giants face Eagles in Week 18 of 2023-24 NFL season

The Giants lost 33-25 to the Eagles two weeks ago, but that’s the only win Philadelphia has had since November as they’ve been limping into the postseason.



Here are the biggest stories to watch as the Giants wrap up the season...

Scoreboard watching

Regardless of the outcome of this game, results elsewhere will be significant for both of these teams.

The Giants currently hold the fifth pick in the 2024 draft, but that could move a few spots in either direction based on Sunday’s games. Which teams they'll play in 2024 will also be finalized on Sunday.

The Eagles could still win the NFC East with a victory, but they’d also need to rely on the Dallas Cowboys losing to the Washington Commanders. Otherwise, they are most likely to end up as the No. 5 seed, in which case they’ll be invested in whoever wins the NFC South, as that will be their first-round opponent.



Can Saquon Barkley reach the 1,000-yard mark?

Barkley needs just needs 84 rushing yards to surpass 1,000 on the season, which is a number he’s hit just four times all season. Two weeks ago, he rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles, albeit on 23 carries. Can he go four yards better than that on Sunday?

Barkley was named as a second alternate for the Pro Bowl earlier this week, but it will be a point of pride for him to also reach this statistical milestone for the fourth time in his career. Will this really make any difference to his bargaining position heading into free agency again? Time will tell.

Oct 22, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Darren Waller (12) catches the ball during the first half Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Darren Waller’s last chance to make a strong impression

When the Giants acquired Waller in the offseason, he was expected to help elevate the Giants’ offense to another level. However, it’s been a disappointing year for the 31-year-old.

Waller has just 47 catches for 507 yards and only one touchdown. However, it’s fair to say he could have been their leading receiver if he didn’t miss five games, because he’s just eight behind the receptions leader (Wan’Dale Robinson) and 201 yards behind the receiving yards leader (Darius Slayton).

The Giants could make a cap-saving move of over $7 million by releasing Waller after the season, or over $12 million if they make it a post-June cut. Can Waller step up and show New York what they’d be missing by putting together one of his best performances of the season?

Will A.J. Brown have a big game at the end of a trying week?

Brown has a career-high 105 catches this year, and only needs 50 yards to achieve his career-best in terms of yardage. However, he had to address reports that the Eagles have a fractured locker room in light of their recent 1-4 stretch -- and that he’s part of the problem.

Brown refuted those reports in the strongest terms, but refused to put any blame for the Eagles’ recent struggles onto the coaching staff.

Earlier in the season, Brown had six 100-yard games in a row, but he’s only managed one since October. He had 80 yards on six catches against the Giants two weeks ago. He'll be facing a secondary that includes rookie Deonte Banks, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, and Adoree’ Jackson, who had a pick-six in the previous meeting between these teams.

Can any of the Giants’ rookies make a late-season impression?

Banks and center John Michael Schmitz have been starting all year, but the rest of the Giants’ 2023 draft class has struggled to make consistent contributions this season. Sunday is the last chance for some of these rookies to try and build some momentum to carry over into next year.

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has had some great games, but he’s been kept quiet most weeks, while running back Eric Gray has consistently failed to make many positive plays either as a return man or on offense.

Defensive tackle Jordon Riley is one player who seems to be finishing on an upward trend. He was on the field for a season-high 35 snaps in the previous game against the Eagles and had three tackles -- another season-high -- against the Rams.