5 things to watch as Giants face Dolphins in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

Brian Daboll talks with Daniel Jones and Ben Bredeson / Brad Penner - USA TODAY Sports

The Giants suffered a frustrating defeat against the Seahawks on Monday night, dropping them to 1-3 on the season. All three of New York’s losses have been blowouts, and they have the worst point differential in the league.

They now face a Dolphins team that proved they are more than capable of blowing a team out when they annihilated the Broncos, 70-20, a few weeks ago. The Dolphins are coming off a loss to the Bills, though.

Here are the biggest stories to watch as the Giants look to improve to 2-3...

Can Evan Neal silence his critics?

Neal’s comments earlier in the week caused a bit of a stir. The struggling second-year player defiantly hit back at fans who have been criticizing him since the start of the year. While the comments reflect Neal’s frustration with his performance, they also suggest he is confident that he is going to figure it out in the end.

The quotes were ill-advised, though, and will put his play under a microscope, which will mean that any mistakes he makes could be amplified. Even if Neal starts to play well, the chances of him avoiding any mistakes are extremely remote, so he could still come in for a lot of criticism. There’s no doubt that the Giants need him – and the rest of his line mates – to be better, though.

How do the Giants avoid a slow start?

It’s been difficult for the Giants to retain their focus and motivation when they consistently fall into big early deficits due to slow starts. They’ve been outscored 77-9 in the first halves of their first four games and have yet to score a touchdown before halftime in any game. Can they improve this against Miami?

In two of their games, the Giants opened by driving downfield in impressive fashion only to then come up empty-handed on a missed field goal and a failed fourth down conversion. They've showed that they can come out focused and execute a game plan, but have not responded well to the adversity once luck started to go against them.

Perhaps the Giants could instead try and strike early by looking for a big play on offense, or forcing the issue by dialing up some heavy pressure or trap coverages on defense to try and force an early turnover.

Who is going to step up on offense?

The Giants’ offense has been compromised so far this season by the absence of arguably their two most important players; running back Saquon Barkley and tackle Andrew Thomas.

The status of each of these players is uncertain heading into the weekend but, at the time of writing, Barkley’s return looked more likely than Thomas. It would be difficult for Thomas to single-handedly elevate a struggling offensive line that gave up 11 sacks on Sunday, anyway.

Even if Barkley returns, the Giants still need someone to step up. That player was expected to be Darren Waller, but the tight end has had an underwhelming start to his Giants career.



At wide receiver, Parris Campbell is averaging fewer than five yards per catch and Jalin Hyatt has only caught four passes all year. Should the Giants make more of an effort to get Isaiah Hodgins or Darius Slayton involved? Each produced well last season when featured heavily in the offense.

Can Big Blue cope with Miami’s speed on offense?

The most dangerous feature of Miami’s offense, which remains No. 1 in the NFL despite a 28-point loss to the Bills, is their team speed. This is led, of course, by wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but is also a feature of their running game.

The Giants benched rookie cornerback Tre Hawkins last week, moving Cor'Dale Flott into a role as the primary nickelback. That could backfire because Flott is slower than Hawkins. And Adoree’ Jackson, who has 4.4 speed, will now play on the outside rather than in the slot. The Giants have to be ready to shuffle the pack so that they can match up with Miami’s fastest big play threats.

Does New York have the ability to slow down Miami’s running game?

The Dolphins are averaging 212 rushing yards per game over the last three games and are facing a Giants team that is yet to hold anyone under 120 this year. Veteran Raheem Mostert and rookie De’Von Achane have scored 13 touchdowns between them already this season, with the rookie leading the league in average yards per carry and sixth in rushing yards.

The Giants have the personnel up front to stop the Dolphins from gashing them up the middle with Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence inside, but must set the edge -- and their linebackers and defensive backs cannot afford to allow the Dolphins to get outside and break long runs.

New York must also tackle efficiently, which has been an issue for linebacker Micah McFadden in particular. He has eight missed tackles in the past three games. Miami will be sure to punish the Giants if they miss tackles on Sunday.