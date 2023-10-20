5 things to watch as Giants face Commanders in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The Giants dropped to 1-5 on the season with a hard-fought 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, and will be facing the Washington Commanders this Sunday as a two-point underdog.

If New York can keep the game close and have some bounces go their way, they could steal a valuable win as they try and get through this part of the season without several key starters.

Here are the biggest stories to watch as the Giants look to get back in the win column...

Has New York’s offensive line turned a corner?

Despite losing another starter when Joshua Ezeudu hurt his toe, the Giants’ patchwork offensive line held up surprisingly well against a Bills team that was, admittedly, reeling a little from some key defensive losses of their own.

Veteran Justin Pugh, who was on his couch a few weeks ago, did an impressive job of protecting Tyrod Taylor’s blindside in place of Ezeudu, who was put on injured reserve earlier this week.

The Giants only gave up one sack in the last three quarters, a team sack that was awarded when Taylor inexplicably dropped the ball with nobody around him. They also averaged 6.5 yards per carry in the second half. The line seemed to be treading water until Andrew Thomas' return, but they may actually be able to build some momentum from this performance.

Can Wan’Dale Robinson continue to produce?

After missing the first two games, Robinson has been producing with 22 receptions in the past four games, including a season-high eight against the Bills. Although he’s only been averaging 6.4 yards per catch, Robinson’s contributions have been valuable to a struggling offense, and he’s accounted for 10 first downs in that time.

Robinson missed practice Wednesday, but the Giants described it as “knee management” rather than a new injury, so they’re obviously doing whatever is necessary to keep the injury-prone player in the lineup so he can hopefully continue to ramp up his production.

Can Big Blue rack up some sacks on Sam Howell?

Howell has been the most sacked quarterback in the NFL this season. He’s been taken down 34 times in the first six games and is guilty of holding onto the ball for too long at times.



The Giants are dead last in the league for sacks with just five. No other team has fewer than nine. Of those five, four have been by Kayvon Thibodeaux, who will be hoping to add to that total on Sunday. He needs someone else to step up and contribute as well, though.

Will the Giants be able to dial up some big plays?



Something else the Giants haven’t been doing much of this year is creating big plays on offense. However, they are facing a Commanders team that has given up four touchdowns of 50 yards or more in the first six games of the season.

Rookie Jalin Hyatt is the only Giants player with a 35-yard catch this season, let alone a 50-yarder, but Darius Slayton made a couple of downfield catches last week and Darren Waller is always a big threat to go down the seam and create yards after the catch. Hopefully the Giants can add some chunk plays into the mix this week.

Are the Commanders a legitimate postseason contender?

The Commanders are 3-3, with three close wins, but could have been 4-2 as their only loss was to the Eagles in overtime. They could move to 4-3 with a win Sunday, but are they a genuine contender or merely a team that has been overlooked by a couple of their opponents?

This was supposed to be the portion of the Giants’ schedule that was going to be manageable. The plan may have been for them to stay competitive through this tough run of games in the first six weeks and then hopefully get back into the race with wins over Washington, the Jets and the Raiders.

However, both the Commanders and Jets have been stronger than was widely expected earlier in the year. Now, it may be tough for the Giants to pick up a couple more wins before their rematch with Dallas in Week 10.

