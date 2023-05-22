5 things to watch as Giants begin OTAs

The New York Giants will conduct their first of 10 organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday at their headquarters in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here are five quick things to watch for as the 2023 Giants assemble for the first time as a team this week.

The Barkley situation

There’s been little news lately on the contract front between Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley and the Giants.

Barkley will not be in attendance since he technically is not under contract. He has little interest in signing his franchise tag tender at the moment and the two sides are reportedly still far apart on a long-term deal.

The workouts are voluntary, so there’s no real cause for concern at the moment, but not having a player of such high profile in the building to kick off OTAs will be hanging over the team’s head.

Honeymoon is over for Daboll and crew

Last season, first-year head coach Brian Daboll came in and injected life into the dormant Giants’ franchise, leading them to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

What can he — and his coordinators (Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale, Thomas McGaughey) — do for an encore? With expectations much higher in Year 2, will Daboll still run a loose ship or will he hold more players’ feet to the fire?

That feel-good atmosphere might be just a bit more pressure-filled this season.

Rookies, meet the vets

It’s “Welcome to the NFL” week for the Giants’ rookies as they will mesh with the veteran out on the field for the first time.

The Giants have signed six of their seven draft picks with only second-rounder, center John Michael Schmitz, still unsigned at present time.

Schmitz is one of the rookies who is expected to vie for a starting position this summer along with their first-rounder, cornerback Deonte Banks, and third-rounder, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

The injured return

This week, it will be interesting to see some of the players who could not fulfill their goals last season due to injury.

Safety Xavier McKinney (hand) wide receiver Collin Johnson (Achilles) and a slew of players rehabbing knee injuries: linebacker Darrian Beavers, wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson and guard Marcus McKethan are some of the names to keep an eye on as they return from injury.

McKinney did return late in the season but played with his hand heavily wrapped. Hopefully, he will have increased use of that hand this year.

The new faces

Before general manager Joe Schoen had a banner weekend at the 2023 NFL draft table, he did very well in amassing some top and useful talent.

New Giants showing up this week include tight end Darren Waller, defensive linemen A’Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches, wideouts Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder and Jeff Smith, center J.C. Hassenauer and safety Bobby McCain.

Roster spots will be at a premium now with all of the influx of talent Schoen is bringing on board.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire