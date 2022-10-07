5 things to watch for in Florida’s Week 6 matchup with Missouri

In 2021, Florida’s overtime loss to Missouri signaled the end of Dan Mullen’s tenure as the head coach of the football program. Billy Napier is hoping for better results in his first go against the Tigers and to claim his first SEC win.

After falling to Kentucky and Tennessee, Florida needs to win out to even have a shot at the SEC East title. Beating Eastern Washington wasn’t enough to convince the rest of the college football world that the Gators are capable of making such a run, but a convincing win over a Missouri team that just tested Georgia might earn the team some love.

UF enters the weekend as an 11.5-point favorite. The offense has been hot and Napier’s adjustments to the defense seem to be working slowly but surely. This will be a good test for the defensive unit as Missouri’s offense lacks a superstar presence compared to the success it saw with Tyler Badie at running back last year.

If Florida can cover the spread and then some, the Gators could end up back in the top 25. Here’s what to watch for when Florida takes on Missouri on Saturday.

Ty'Ron Hopper's return to the Swamp

AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

[autotag]Ty’Ron Hopper[/autotag] would have been a starter for Florida this year had he not entered the transfer portal. Instead, he’s playing for the Missouri Tigers and one of the best defenders in college football. Through four games, Hopper has collected 32 tackles, two sacks and an interception, but the stats don’t quite explain what he means to the team.

Missouri’s defense did a complete 180 over the offseason, and Hopper’s leadership at the linebacker position has been a big part of the unit’s success. Napier was complimentary of Hopper, but there’s no reason to think that he’ll take it easy on his former club. He’s used to the noise in the Swamp and should be a key player for Mizzou if the Tigers are going to stop [autotag]Anthony Richardson[/autotag] and company.

Trey Dean's return to action

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Story continues

After missing the game against EWU, safety [autotag]Trey Dean[/autotag] is back in Florida’s starting 11, and many eyes will be on him. Dean received an incredible amount of criticism after the Tennessee loss. He blew a few key coverages that had an undeniable impact on the game, and Florida seemed to be okay without him against the Eagles.

That’s an FCS program, though, and Florida’s defense was far from perfect a week ago. Any mistake Dean makes this week will be over-analyzed, but his experience should come in handy against an SEC opponent.

There is some good news for the anti-Dean crowd, though. Napier said that [autotag]Kamari Wilson[/autotag] will get more snaps after impressing in last week’s start and over the week in practice.

If the passing game can keep it going

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

The turnaround in Florida’s passing game over the last two weeks has been impressive. Against Tennessee and EWU, Florida threw for 845 yards and five touchdowns. For comparison, UF put up just 423 passing yards and 0 touchdowns over the first three weeks of the season and Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has just 805 passing yards and four passing touchdowns all year.

If Florida can keep up this incredible run through the air, beating Missouri won’t be a problem. Anthony Richardson seemingly flipped a switch before the Tennessee game and looks like the Heisman candidate he was against Utah once more. A third-straight week of excellent play could get him back in that conversation.

Can the secondary limit damage?

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Florida’s offense has picked it up over the past few weeks, but the passing defense has suffered during the same span. Tennessee lit up the defense for 349 passing yards and a pair of scores, and, perhaps more concerningly, Eastern Washington put up 258 yards through the air last week. In fairness, the second unit and reserves gave up some of those yards to EWU in garbage time, but the final numbers are still concerning.

We’ve already talked about Dean being back this week and what the secondary will look like, but I’m looking for the corners to step up this week and get a few takeaways. [autotag]Jaydon Hill[/autotag] got his first start last week, and now he gets to test himself against the SEC.

Will Lorenzo Lingard see action?

\Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

[autotag]Lorenzo Lingard[/autotag] got his first five carries of the season last week against EWU and made the most of the opportunity. He finished with 45 yards (9.0 yards per carry) and a touchdown. Was that enough to earn some more time on the field against a stronger opponent? We’ll find out on Saturday.

Fans have been hoping to see Lingard mixed into the rotation for some time, but Napier seems content with [autotag]Nay’Quan Wright[/autotag], [autotag]Montrell Johnson Jr[/autotag]. and [autotag]Trevor Etienne[/autotag] sharing the load so far. Etienne and Johnson have excelled this year, but Wright is averaging 3.9 yards per carry. Maybe giving Lingard some looks would benefit the team.

[lawrence-related id=93570,93563,93558,93554,93545]

[listicle id=93529]

[listicle id=93483]

[listicle id=93499]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire