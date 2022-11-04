5 things to watch for when Florida takes on the Texas A&M Aggies

After falling to the Georgia Bulldogs a week ago, Florida is set to face Texas A&M on the road Saturday with hopes of staying up above the .500 mark.

The Gators enter the Week 10 matchup with a 4-4 record and a relatively easy stretch coming up. After facing TAMU, Florida has South Carolina at home and Vanderbilt on the road. Beating the Aggies on Saturday would virtually guarantee UF’s bowl eligibility and set up a potential four-game win streak to close out the season.

But, Florida has to get the job done to set up that scenario, and the team is in a state of flux following a few key injuries and departures from the team. Texas A&M is performing even worse than Florida, with a 3-5 overall record and the same 1-4 record against conference foes. A loss for either team would be as deflating as a win would be compelling.

By now, each squad knows its own flaws, and the goal is to minimize those shortcomings wherever possible while exploiting the opponent’s weaknesses. Here are five things to watch for during Saturday’s game that could end up changing the outcome of the game.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon EDT.

Whether Anthony Richardson is at 100% or not

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

It’s no secret that [autotag]Anthony Richardson[/autotag] likes to run the ball, but Florida’s mobile quarterback hasn’t been as quick to leave the pocket as he did a season ago. At the beginning of the year, Richardson was preserving his body because of a lack of depth behind him. The team simply couldn’t afford to bring in what would normally be its third-string option against teams like Utah and Tennessee.

But Jack Miller III is back and presumably ready to fill in for a play if Richardson goes down, which begs the question: Why isn’t Richardson running more?

Well, looking back at the first play against Georgia gives a clear answer. While running out of bounds, he got hit hard (and cleanly) and didn’t look right again until the second half. It’s not the first time Richardson’s health has been questioned during a game, but it’s clear that he needs to be uninhibited to make the kind of plays he’s capable of.

Texas A&M struggled against Ole Miss and let quarterback Jaxson Dart scramble for nearly 100 yards, so Richardson should be a difference-maker this week.

The running game needs to be business as usual

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

For Richardson to be successful, he’ll need to be healthy, but he’ll also need some support from the run game, and this could be the perfect storm.

Going back to the Aggies’ struggles against the Rebels a week ago, Ole Miss put up 390 rushing yards against the Texas A&M defense. There’s really no way to sugarcoat such a terrible performance, and [autotag]Trevor Etienne[/autotag] and [autotag]Montrell Johnson Jr[/autotag]. have to be salivating over the opportunity they’ll get on Saturday.

Billy Napier seems to have fully leaned into the two-headed monster at running back after trying out [autotag]Nay’Quan Wright[/autotag] in the early parts of the season as the third piece of the rotation.

This could be the national breakout for Etienne if he’s firing on all cylinders.

Texas A&M is starting a freshman at quarterback

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Okay, we took this one from our friends over at Aggies Wire, but it makes sense. Florida doesn’t have an elite pass defense, but any time there’s a true freshman under center, the secondary starts to get excited. Cornerback [autotag]Jaydon Hill[/autotag] broke out against Missouri with a pair of crucial interceptions, and [autotag]Jason Marshall Jr[/autotag]. has been solid so far this year.

There’s also linebacker [autotag]Amari Burney[/autotag] to worry about, who has played at the STAR position as well. He leads the team with two interceptions and four sacks.

Florida did just lose edge rusher [autotag]Brenton Cox Jr[/autotag]. (dismissal), so there won’t be as much pressure on the quarterback as usual, but the front seven shouldn’t be too thin.

Florida has to limit WR Evan Stewart

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

There aren’t many freshmen receivers better than Evan Stewart.

At one point in time, Florida was a contender to land the five-star recruit, but now Billy Napier and Co. will have to scheme against him in a must-win game. Stewart leads the team in receptions with 38 for 478 receiving yards and will be the main focus of Florida’s secondary on Saturday.

Limiting a guy who gets an average of 10 targets per game is no easy task, but Florida has to contain the young stud if it wants any shot at a victory. Of course, any extra attention given to Stewart will open some room for Moose Muhammad III in the slot.

Florida has to handle the pressure

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

The Gators have been a fairly disciplined team under Billy Napier, but there have been exceptions to that this season. Last week was pretty ugly against Georgia, but the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is bound to get noisy.

The other game that Florida struggled mightily in was against Tennessee, and that game was the only true road test of the season for the Gators. Kyle Field can get just as rowdy as Neyland Stadium, and the fan base is in desperate need of a win. Things could get ugly if Florida doesn’t plan accordingly for the noise level it will have to endure.

