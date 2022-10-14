5 things to watch for when Florida takes on LSU in Week 7

The Florida Gators are looking to string together a third-straight win against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, but the rivalry game hasn’t gone UF’s way in a few years.

Both programs are under new leadership and came into the year with lowered expectations as the rebuilds ensue. Florida has Billy Napier at the helm and Brian Kelly is the new man in charge at LSU. With both teams at 4-2, this matchup is an important one that was likely marked on the calendar by most as a toss-up. It should be a fierce battle that’s only decided by a handful of plays, but whichever team wins will have bragging rights for at least another year.

Beating LSU won’t be easy, but Florida has the offense to do it. Anthony Richardson finished with over 500 total yards against Tennessee and had the Gators fighting to the very end against the Volunteers. LSU lost 40-13 to that same Tennessee team last week, so that could be a sign that Florida is the superior squad.

However, the Gators have been an up-and-down team so far this season, so anything could happen on Saturday. Here’s what to look for when the two teams face off.

Whether Anthony Richardson bounces back or not

[autotag]Anthony Richardson[/autotag] struggled once again last week when the Gators hosted Missouri. A strong second half from the rushing attack helped bail the team out and secure a win, but Florida needs its quarterback to be better against LSU. The Tigers’ front seven creates a ton of pressure up front, making it tough to run and maintain the pocket, but they haven’t been as strong at tackling or keeping coverage. If Richardson can find some success deep early, it’ll open the run game for the second half.

Richardson has been too up-and-down this season to accurately guess which version Gators fans will get on Saturday. He came up big against Tennessee, but there’s something about playing in the Swamp that’s limited him this season (aside from the Utah game). Florida’s fate might be in his hands here.

How the run game fares against tough defense

After six weeks, Florida has finally adjusted the depth chart to reflect the carry distribution shift at running back. [autotag]Montrell Johnson Jr[/autotag]. and [autotag]Trevor Etienne[/autotag] have moved up to the clear No. 1 and 2 spots in the rotation, and [autotag]Nay’Quan Wright[/autotag] is now listed third on the chart. Wright began the season as the team’s starter, but it’s become clear that the other two backs have a step on him with enough in-game snaps on tape.

Wright is still good situationally, but Napier will want to lean on Johnson and Etienne this week to best a run defense that’s ranked No. 7 among Power Five teams by Pro Football Focus.

If Florida can contain Kayshon Boutte

If there’s one name that everyone on Florida’s defense should know, it’s that of LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. The Preseason All-American has had a quiet season, but this feels like the perfect breakout game for him. Florida’s secondary is prone to big mistakes, typically at safety, and top cornerback [autotag]Jason Marshall Jr[/autotag]. didn’t have his best game in coverage last week either.

Add in the fact that Boutte torched Florida’s defense for 108 yards and a touchdown as a freshman in 2020, and this sure feels like the perfect setup for a big week from him.

Who else steps up on defense

It’s hard to say where Florida’s defense would be without linebacker [autotag]Ventrell Miller[/autotag]. Gators fans got a glimpse of the unit without its leader against USF and things went so badly that Miller’s essentially been playing on one leg since. He was on the field for 65 snaps against Missouri and finished with a team-high 10 solo tackles.

Miller won’t slow down, but it’d be nice to see him get a little help this week. Jaydon Hill certainly did his part last week with a pair of interceptions, but Miller needs someone in the front seven to step up if any of that pressure is going to be relieved. [autotag]Gervon Dexter Sr[/autotag]. and [autotag]Brenton Cox Jr[/autotag]. have been much quieter than expected this season, largely because offensive lines are scheming to stop them specifically. A big week from either of them would be a very positive sign for this defense with Georgia up next.

If Napier trusts his kicker from deep still

Florida doesn’t have a problem at kicker just yet, but [autotag]Adam Mihalek[/autotag] is one miss away from becoming a concern for Billy Napier. Mihalek was 1-for-3 against Missouri, missing from 47 and 50 yards on the day. That brings him to 5-for-9 on the year, but Mihalek’s misses have only come from 46 yards and beyond. He’s a perfect 4-for-4 from the 30-39 yard range and hasn’t missed one of his 20 extra-point attempts.

It’s true that Mihalek is one kick away from being a problem, but that kick is a shank from 25 yards out. Napier is prone to go for it on fourth-and-short, but he hasn’t hesitated to give Mihalek the shot from deep. That shouldn’t change just yet, but there is a chance that Napier has dialed back his expectations of the walk-on.

