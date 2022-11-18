5 things to watch for when Florida faces Vanderbilt

The Florida Gators are looking to string together a three-game win streak for the first time under Billy Napier on Saturday when the team heads to Nashville, Tennessee, to face the Vanderbilt Commodores.

After taking down Texas A&M and South Carolina in back-to-back weeks, and in convincing fashion, the Gators come into this one as two-score favorites over the ‘Dores. Florida is currently enjoying an eight-game win streak over Vanderbilt and is 43-10-2 overall in the series. Even when the team was struggling a year ago, UF managed to stomp Vanderbilt 42-0.

If the Gators can get the job done this week, there will be an argument for them to crack the top 25. If the voters don’t think beating Vandy is enough, Florida State is ranked and up next.

Florida fans should be in for an exciting finish to the season as the team is arguably playing its best football of the year. The defense has performed much better since halftime against Georgia, and the offense has only turned the ball over once in the last 50 or so possessions.

UF is already bowl-eligible, but Napier is looking to get his team in a competitive position for the postseason. To do that, Florida can’t afford to take any steps in the wrong direction.

Here are five things to look for in Saturday’s contest if Florida is going to take home another win.

Will Anthony Richardson dazzle on the road once again?

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Quarterback [autotag]Anthony Richardson[/autotag] has been up-and-down at home this year, but his away performances have been a bit more consistent. It all started in Neyland Stadium when Richardson threw for 453 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee and added 62 yards and two scores on the ground as well.

He was limited against Missouri, but Richardson bounced right back (271 passing yards and a touchdown) in the Georgia game, which was played on neutral ground (Jacksonville). He scored four more touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) and threw for over 200 yards once again against Texas A&M. All signs point to a big day for Florida’s quarterback on Saturday, and he should pass the 2,000-yard mark unless things go horribly wrong.

The run game has been stellar as of late, but expect AR to have a career day against perhaps the weakest team in the conference.

What about Vandy's quarterback(s)?

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt has both of its top quarterbacks listed as potential starters for Saturday’s game against Florida. Mike Wright has been the guy as of late for Commodores head coach Clark Lea, but there’s a chance that AJ Swann plays as well after missing the last game and a half with an undisclosed injury.

Lea says he’ll go with whoever gives the team the best chance to win. Normally, that would be Swann, but missing time has caused him to lag a bit in his preparations for Florida, and Wright should be rewarded for leading Vandy over Kentucky last weekend.

The most likely scenario here is that Florida ends up seeing both quarterbacks on Saturday. That puts the defense in the unfortunate position of having to prepare for two quarterbacks. Napier isn’t stressing that, though, and he appears to trust his team enough to deal with whatever is thrown at them. Of course, that means plenty of hours of film study over the week, but that’s not exactly different from any other week in the Swamp.

Will this be the defenses best game of the season?

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Florida’s defense has been an entirely different animal since the shocking dismissal of starting JACK linebacker [autotag]Brenton Cox Jr[/autotag]. The Gators haven’t allowed an offensive touchdown in six quarters and limited South Carolina to just six points last week.

The emergence of [autotag]Princely Umanmielen[/autotag] and [autotag]Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr[/autotag]. has kept the front seven on pace, and who can forget [autotag]Desmond Watson[/autotag]’s incredible forced fumble and recovery against the Gamecocks?

Vanderbilt isn’t to be taken lightly, though, especially after upsetting Kentucky (a team that beat Florida by 10 points earlier in the year) last weekend. If the Gators can keep the Commodores quiet this week, the defense will head into a rivalry matchup with Florida State with a ton of confidence.

Justin Shorter returns

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

Anthony Richardson will have his top target of the season, wide receiver [autotag]Justin Shorter[/autotag], back this week. After missing the past two weeks, Shorter is listed as the expected starter, but the team will be down the No. 2 receiver on the squad, [autotag]Xavier Henderson[/autotag]. Whether that means Richardson will lean on Shorter this week remains to be seen, but he was able to spread things around fairly evenly last week with his top target out.

True freshman [autotag]Caleb Douglas[/autotag] has emerged as a viable option for Florida out wide, and [autotag]Ricky Pearsall[/autotag] is always a good option in the slot. [autotag]Marcus Burke[/autotag] is listed as Henderson’s replacement, so expect to hear his name often as well.

How much work will the young guys get?

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Napier has proven that he isn’t afraid of putting his least experienced on the field if he feels they’ve earned a shot. [autotag]Trevor Etienne[/autotag] is the most obvious example of this, as he has played in every game this year and served as the team’s No. 2 running back behind [autotag]Montrell Johnson Jr[/autotag]. But Etienne isn’t the only freshman seeing action.

Linebacker [autotag]Shemar James[/autotag] and safety [autotag]Kamari Wilson[/autotag] saw an increase in playing time last week after Florida went up by a few scores on South Carolina. If things get to a similar position this week against Vanderbilt, expect those young guys to take the field.

Napier is doing right by the players he recruited by giving them some early playing time, and that will only make them feel more comfortable when it’s time to take over that starting role. It’s a tricky line to toe, getting in your young guys and giving the vets the reps they deserve, but Napier is managing things well so far.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire