5 things to watch during the Eagles rookie minicamp schedule for May 14-16

The NFL just announced its nine-week offseason workout routine for all 32 teams with the training programs broken down into three phases, one mandatory minicamp for the entire roster and one rookie minicamp for each team.

PHILADELPHIA OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 2-4, June 14-17

Mandatory Minicamp: June 8-10

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

The Eagles will get DeVonta Smith and their 8 other rookies on the field next weekend and with that, we have five things to watch.

1. Jalen Hurts official rookie minicamp

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts participates in a drill during practice at the NFL football team's facility, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Hurts didn't have an official rookie minicamp in 2020 due to COVID-19, instead, having to focus on zoom meetings and off-site workouts up until training camp started. With DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, and a full roster of drafted rookies, undrafted free agents, and second-year guys looking to get some work in, Hurts could make an early appearance as the new leader of the Eagles.

2. Landon Dickerson's health

Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (69) and Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55) pass block during Alabama's game with Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Alabama Vs Texas A M

Dickerson ended the actual rehab portion of his recovery in early April, allowing for the versatile offensive lineman to start getting into game shape with his teammates. He gave no timetable for when he'd be prepared for game action, so the next few weeks allows for some idea of his progress.

