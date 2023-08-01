5 things to watch out for during Eagles’ first padded practice of training camp

The Eagles just started their first fully padded training camp practice on Tuesday morning, and there are plenty of things to watch out for.

Players always look good in shorts and helmets, but the pads and thumping from the physical start of training camp can allow an opportunity for separation at key roster spots.

Head coach Nick Sirianni clarified that there would be no tackling or players going down to the ground, but things could still get very interesting.

Whether it be 11 on 11, 7 on 7, or just one-on-one matchups, there are several players and matchups to watch as training camp heats up.

Georgia Boys in pads

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Teammates and opponents always reference Brown’s physicality, and it’ll be interesting to see how his game blossoms even more with the pads on.

11 on 11

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles offense is a juggernaut and returns nearly every starter, while the Philadelphia defense has been revamped and will look to earn some respect.

Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

When healthy, Penny is one of the most productive running backs in the NFL, averaging 5.7 yards per carry for his career and 6 yards per carry over the past two years.

There has been discussions about where Penny sits on the Eagles depth chart, and the padded practices should allow some separation.

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Dean is the man in the middle at linebacker, and he’ll have three former Georgia teammates to help anchor a revamped Eagles defense.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ORG XMIT: PAMR108

Brown is a versatile defender with a combination of size, speed and ball skills that could make him the STAR in the middle of Sean Desai’s turnover-obsessed unit.

He’ll see his physicality ratchet up once the pads are put on.

Injury avoidance

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sirianni highlighted the lack of tackling during full padded practices, but the goal will still be for the Eagles to avoid injuries with two joint practice sessions looming.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire