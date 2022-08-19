5 things to watch for in Dolphins vs. Raiders preseason matchup

The Miami Dolphins welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Miami Gardens on Saturday for a preseason matchup at Hard Rock Stadium, the second for Mike McDaniel’s team.

Last week, the Dolphins narrowly defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Todd Bowles’ team missed a field goal in the final seconds.

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders present more challenges for Miami, especially if they’re going to start playing some of their star players like Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Darren Waller.

Here are a few things that Dolphins fans should have their eyes on for Saturday’s contest.

Which starters will get the nod?

McDaniel hasn’t tipped his hand about who will get opportunities in this game, but we saw a lot of backups and depth pieces get most of the playing time.

With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hoping to play in this game, there’s a chance that the starters get a series or two, giving everyone their first real glimpse of what this team could look like when the regular season begins.

Rookie linebackers

Third-round pick Channing Tindall was graded as the second-best Dolphin in Miami’s preseason opener, receiving an 86.9 grade. Seventh-round pick Cameron Goode was fifth with a 79.

Both linebackers looked solid in their debuts, but do we see either of them get more opportunities? While Tindall’s spot is essentially guaranteed, Goode’s is far from it.

Battle for depth wideouts

Beyond Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson Jr. the remaining spots on the wide receiver depth chart are open. Preston Williams, Erik Ezukanma, Lynn Bowden Jr., Trent Sherfield, River Cracraft, Mohamed Sanu and Braylon Sanders are fighting for roughly three spots.

Last week, Bowden Jr. stood out, recording three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. Sanu brought in three receptions for 39 yards, and Sherfield brought had one 39-yard catch and run.

If some of these other wideouts don’t step up, they could be let go during the next wave of roster cuts.

Return game

While Hill and Waddle are listed as the top returners, and they be the most talented, it would behoove the Dolphins to find a player to perform in those roles who isn’t heavily relied on for offensive production.

Last week, Williams and Bowden were both used in punt returns, as Williams returned two for 13 yards and Bowden had 18 yards on his one attempt. Bowden also returned a kickoff for 26 yards.

If Bowden can become a consistent returner, he might solidify a spot on the roster.

Cornerbacks without Trill Williams

Losing the second-year cornerback was a big blow to Miami’s depth at the position. They’ve added veteran Mackensie Alexander to fill the spot, but he’s spent most of his time in the NFL in the slot.

In this game, the Dolphins would like to see Noah Igbinoghene, D’Angelo Ross, Elijah Hamilton or Kader Kohou step up and really show that they deserve that third outside cornerback role. There’s also a chance that Keion Crossen, who was really brought in for his special teams ability, continues to shine and takes that role himself.

