5 things to watch for when Broncos play Panthers

Fresh off back-to-back losses to the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos look to put one more in the win column on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Here are five things to watch for in Week 12.

Run game

Well, there is good news and bad news to the Broncos’ run game going into Week 12. First of all, Melvin Gordon was sent packing on Monday, hopefully limiting the number of fumbles each game. The bad news is, Denver is down to its last two healthy running backs, Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack. Both of those men were mid-season additions. Broncos fans have yet to hear from Mack, who should see his first action against the Panthers. The biggest question is, will the Denver rushing attack look better, worse or about the same as it has?

Defensive rebound

After getting burned by the Raiders’ Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs in Week 11, the Broncos defense needs to put together a bounce-back performance. Through the season, the Denver defense has carried the team, keeping them in every game. Against Las Vegas, the defensive breakdowns were a concern. Can they keep Sam Darnold under pressure, force turnovers and keep the Broncos in yet another game?

Scoring

After Week 11’s overtime loss where Russell Wilson and the offense did not even touch the ball, many fans and analysts on social media pointed out a sad truth: Had the Broncos scored 18 points in every game this season, they would be 9-1, on top of the AFC West. To say Denver’s offense has been abysmal would be an understatement. Can they beat a poor Panthers defense? We can only hope.

Russell Wilson

Quarterback Russell Wilson’s play in 2022 has been a shock to many fans who thought they were going to get the All-Pro version of the 11-year vet. Instead, Wilson has only posted one 300-yard game (in Week 1, vs. the Seattle Seahawks), with a grand total of seven touchdowns to five interceptions. According to Pro Football Reference, the Panthers have the 25th-ranked defense. Will Wilson be able to take advantage of this to get his second 300-yard performance?

Nathaniel Hackett

Since giving up play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, Hackett’s offense saw a tiny spark at the beginning of Week 11. In Week 12, he will go against a team that already fired its head coach mid-season. Hackett’s seat is hot, but, to his credit, he has come a long way in terms of game management since Week 1. If the Broncos lose this game, there is a good chance that Hackett’s seat may burst into flames.

