5 things to watch for in Broncos’ first preseason game

The Denver Broncos will open preseason at home against the Dallas Cowboys tonight. Here are five things to watch for in the team’s first exhibition game of the summer.

1. Backup QB competition

Russell Wilson is the obvious starter, but who’s going to back him up? Josh Johnson has more experience in the NFL, but Brett Rypien endeared himself to Denver fans when he won his lone start back in 2020. Johnson and Rypien will compete for the QB2 role over the next three weeks.

2. Guard rotation

Right now, Dalton Risner and Quinn Meinerz are listed as the two starting guards on the depth chart with Graham Glasgow and Netane Muti listed as their backups. Risner and Meinerz are the early favorites to start in Week 1, but Glasgow and Muti will get opportunities to impress in preseason.

3. Inside linebacker situation

The Broncos appear poised to start Josey Jewell and Jonas Griffith as their two inside linebackers this year, but it seems that the team is not satisfied with the depth behind Jewell and Griffith. Denver brought in Joe Schobert for a free agent tryout during training camp and they tried to sign Anthony Barr before he agreed to a deal with the Cowboys. Alex Singleton and Barrington Wade are currently the top backup ILBs on the roster — can they do enough in preseason to hold onto those roles?

4. Calvin Anderson at right tackle

Billy Turner and Tom Compton were set to compete with Anderson at right tackle during training camp, but they are both sidelined with injuries. Anderson has been the right tackle by default this summer, and he’ll aim to prove in the team’s first preseason game that he should keep the job even after Turner and Compton return to practice.

5. WRs stepping up following Tim Patrick’s injury

With Patrick (ACL) set to miss the entire 2022 season, the Broncos will need other receivers to step up this year. Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are the obvious top candidates to get more targets, but Denver will also need third- and fourth-string WRs to step into increased roles. Among the players to watch in preseason are Brandon Johnson and Seth Williams.

Another receiver to watch during preseason is KJ Hamler, who’s returning from an ACL injury that sidelined him for most of last season.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast locally on KTVD Channel 20 and nationally on NFL Network. View the Broncos’ full preseason schedule here.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire