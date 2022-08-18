5 things to watch in Bears’ second preseason game vs. Seahawks

The Chicago Bears are battling the Seattle Seahawks in their second preseason game, where they’re coming off a short week following Saturday’s preseason opener.

There are no shortage of storylines to monitor heading into this contest, whether we’re talking about some rookie debuts, roster implications or who’s going to step up in Week 2.

As the Bears gear up for their preseason game against the Seahawks, here are a few things we’ll be keeping an eye on.

How much we can expect to see the starters

The Bears are coming off a short week following Saturday’s preseason opener. Unfortunately, that means we won’t get to see a lot of the starters in what should’ve been a “dress rehearsal” game. Head coach Matt Eberflus said we can expect starters to play roughly 6 to 10 snaps — or two series — against the Seahawks. Once again, that will vary by player. But this could also mark the return of running back David Montgomery and tight end Cole Kmet, who could certainly see some limited reps on Thursday.

Teven Jenkins' opportunity

It’s been one heck of a summer for Teven Jenkins, who’s had to deal with an injury that sidelined him for seven practices and trade reports. But now, the arrow is certainly pointed up for Jenkins, who has a chance to win a starting job at right guard. Jenkins started getting reps at right guard with the reserves this week at practice. The Bears must’ve liked what they saw, because Jenkins took reps at right guard with the first-team on Tuesday, and he could likely line up at right guard when the starters hit the field tonight. The door is certainly open for him to crack the starting lineup.

Who gets work at center?

Speaking of the offensive line, the Bears are now down two centers in Lucas Patrick and rookie Doug Kramer. Patrick (broken thumb) is expected to be ready for Week 1. But Kramer suffered what appears to be a Lisfranc fracture, per Brad Biggs, which landed him on injured reserve. With Patrick sidelined, Sam Mustipher has been filling in at center with Kramer backing him up. Now, the question is who will be getting work at center after Mustipher exits with the starters? Chicago signed Corey Dublin this week, and he certainly appears to be the favorite. Dieter Eiselen could also see reps at center.

Kyler Gordon, Velus Jones set to make rookie debuts

Last week, rookie safety Jaquan Brisker made a statement with an impressive rookie debut. But the Bears were without other top rookies cornerback Kyler Gordon and receiver Velus Jones Jr., who are both expected to make their preseason debuts. Both returned to practice this week after dealing with undisclosed injuries and should see their first live action against the Seahawks. Gordon has seen time at both outside and nickel cornerback, so it’ll be interesting to see how he’s utilized on the field in what’s sure to be limited reps. Meanwhile, Jones has a chance to flash his speed and playmaking ability, as well as continue to develop rapport with Fields, as the team continues to battle injuries at receiver.

Who steps up in Week 2?

There were a number of standouts in Chicago’s preseason opener, including safety Jaquan Brisker, linebackers Jack Sanborn and DeMarquis Gates, receiver Tajae Sharpe, running back Trestan Ebner and defensive tackle Trevon Coley. With the starters expected to play even fewer reps than last week coming off a short turnaround, there are plenty of opportunities for players competing for roster spots or playing time to make an impression. Will we see some repeat performances? And can other players making a push for a roster spot impress?

