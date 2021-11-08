5 things to watch in Bears’ prime-time matchup vs. Steelers

The Chicago Bears will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, where Chicago will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak ahead of their bye week.

This is certainly a winnable game for the Bears, but they’ll need strong performances from all phases if they hope to pull off an upset.

From continued progression from Justin Fields to a bounce-back game from the defense, here are five things we’re watching for in the Bears’ Week 9 matchup — and a final prediction!

Can Justin Fields continue his progression?

It might’ve taken six starts, but Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields finally had his breakout game in last week’s loss to the 49ers. Fields looked poised, confident and decisive in how he attacked San Francisco’s defense with his arm or legs, which included his first 100-yard rushing game of his young NFL career. Chicago devised a gameplan that suited Fields strengths, including utilizing play action and designed quarterback runs. Fields took a big step forward in his development, and the hope is that’ll continue against the Steelers. But it won’t be easy against a good Steelers defense.

How will the defense rebound following back-to-back brutal outings?

Chicago’s defense has long been the strength of the team, but that hasn’t been the case over the last couple of weeks. The Bears have relinquished 30-plus points in back-to-back games, including giving up four second-half scoring drives to the 49ers. Now, they’ll be looking to get back on track against the Steelers, where they’ll once again be without outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who continues to nurse a foot injury. The good news is Pittsburgh is averaging just 18.9 points per game, so there are opportunities for Chicago’s defense to limit the Steelers.

Will David Montgomery make his return?

The Bears have been without running back David Montgomery for four games as he nurses a knee sprain suffered back in Week 4. While rookie Khalil Herbert has been filling in valiantly for Montgomery, Chicago would love to have Montgomery back. According to head coach Matt Nagy, that could be as early as Monday night’s game against the Steelers. Nagy said there’s a really good chance he’ll be activated off injured reserve ahead of Monday’s game. If not, look for more of Herbert against Pittsburgh.

Will Allen Robinson be more involved in passing game?

Wide receiver Allen Robinson has been the Bears’ most consistent offensive weapon since his arrival in Chicago, but he’s been virtually nonexistent on offense this season. Robinson has just 26 catches for 271 yards and one touchdown. That puts him on track for half the production he had last season. The Bears passing game has been the worst in the NFL, and they’ll be looking to get things on track against the Steelers. Expect Robinson to be part of that.

Can the Bears make it four straight against the Steelers?

While the Bears and Steelers franchises couldn’t be more different, Chicago has had the upper hand in this matchup recently. The Bears have won the previous three matchups, including most recently a 23-17 overtime win back in 2017. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is 0-3 against the Bears, and Chicago will be looking to make 0-4 after Monday night.

Prediction: Steelers 20, Bears 13

The Bears have won the last three games against the Steelers, but it feels like that streak could be ripe for breaking — unlike Chicago’s losing streak, which is looking like it’s headed for four games.

The Bears defense has been disastrous over the last couple of weeks, allowing 30-plus points to the Bucs and 49ers, and it’s hard to imagine them having another brutal performance, even if they’re without Khalil Mack for the second straight game. But it’s hard not to be worried that they’re facing a talented Najee Harris, given Chicago has given up 140-plus rushing yards in three straight games.

While Justin Fields is coming off his best game of his young career, he could run into some trouble with a talented Steelers pass rush. It certainly doesn’t help that some of his worst games have come on the road. While Chicago will likely get the run game going, they’re going to need to open up the passing game and score some points in what could be a low-scoring affair.

I still believe the Steelers will ultimately prevail as they’ll be able to do enough on offense to send the Bears to their fourth straight loss. But at least the bye week is coming up…

