5 things to watch in Bears’ matchup vs. Packers plus a prediction

The Chicago Bears will face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, where Chicago will look to avoid being swept by Green Bay for the third straight year.

But considering the Bears and Packers are trending in opposite directions right now — with Green Bay headed to the postseason and Chicago headed to an early offseason where they’ll be in search of a new coach — no one’s giving the Bears a chance in this game.

From the return of Justin Fields to Matt Nagy’s future, here are five things we’re watching in the Bears’ Week 14 matchup — and a final prediction!

How does QB Justin Fields look in his return to the starting lineup?

While there’s not a lot of excitement heading into Sunday night’s matchup between the Bears and Packers, the return of quarterback Justin Fields will give fans something to look forward to as everyone is expecting Green Bay to once again beat Chicago. Fields has missed the last two games with cracked ribs, and this will be his first start since. But the last time Fields played in a prime-time game, he orchestrated what should’ve been the game-winning touchdown drive against the Steelers in the final minutes. With the Bears’ season all but over at this point, the most important thing is Fields’ development. While a loss to the Packers is never good, if Fields takes a step forward in this game, it’ll be a small victory for the Bears.

Will WR Allen Robinson get going in his return?

The Bears offense will get a boost with the return of wide receiver Allen Robinson to the starting lineup against the Packers. Robinson missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, which left Chicago without a top receiving target. While Robinson’s production this season has dipped exponentially, which has to do with the offense’s general struggles and his injury, he still presents a threat in the passing game. Look for Fields, also making his return, to target him early and often as the Bears look to get the downfield passing game going.

Can the Bears find a way to contain QB Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears. He knows, we know, everyone knows. Rodgers is 21-5 against the Bears, where he’s thrown for 6,208 yards and 57 touchdowns in those games — the best numbers against any opponent. While Rodgers wasn’t flashy against Chicago in the first meeting this season, he ultimately did what he does best and was a big reason why the Packers beat the Bears. Chicago is getting back defensive tackle Akiem Hicks from an ankle injury, where the hope is he’ll help give the defense an extra boost as they look to contain Rodgers and this offense. While Rodgers is nursing a toe injury, it hasn’t limited him at all, and Rodgers will be looking to remind everyone that he still owns the Bears, yet again.

Can the Bears get the run game going with RB David Montgomery?

The only thing that’s worked for the Bears on offense this season has been the ground game, be it with David Montgomery or rookie Khalil Herbert. Chicago’s offense has had one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL this season, and the expectation is that the Bears will look to establish the ground game early as they look to keep the Packers offense off the field. Montgomery popped up on the injury report earlier this week with shoulder, groin and glute injuries, but he was a full participant in practice on Friday and will be good to go against Green Bay.

Will this game have any bearing on Matt Nagy's immediate future?

One of the biggest storylines in this game isn’t what’s happening on the field necessarily so much as what will happen after the game, assuming what we all expect to happen actually happens and the Bears are trounced by the Packers. If Chicago is humiliated on national television, yet again, it would provide the perfect opportunity for the Bears to fire Matt Nagy before the end of the season. Granted, that’s not something the organization has ever done — even Marc Trestman survived until the end of the year. But there are reasons why Chicago should part ways with Nagy at this point, which includes getting a head start on finding his replacement as NFL teams can start interviewing head coaching candidates two weeks before the end of the regular season. There’s no guarantee anything will happen, but it’s worth monitoring.

Prediction: Packers 30, Bears 16

There’s nothing I’d love more than for the Bears to beat the Packers on Sunday night. And why I thought there was a chance for them to do that back in Week 6, I have no confidence Chicago can pull off the upset in prime time, even with quarterback Justin Fields making his return.

These two teams are trending in opposite directions right now. The Packers are heading back to the postseason with a chance to be the top seed while the Bears are headed to an early offseason where they’re likely going to be searching for a new head coach and possibly general manager.

The last meeting was a lot closer than some believed it would be, and Chicago definitely had a chance to win. But this game feels like it could be a classic Green Bay blowout of their rivals, especially given this game is on Sunday Night Football.

Chicago’s defense isn’t what it was back in Week 6, with several key starters down and trending in the wrong direction. The Bears offense is exactly the same, which isn’t unexpected with Matt Nagy still employed. If Chicago gets blown out by Green Bay, this would be the perfect opportunity for the McCaskeys to finally fire a head coach midseason.

The good news is Fields is making his return, which gives Bears fans something to be invested in this week.

