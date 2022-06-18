5 things we want to see happen with the Cardinals before training camp

The Arizona Cardinals have completed their offseason program and head into their summer break. They are off until the start of training camp, which, while it has not been announced yet, will start sometime at the end of July.

Before the start of training camp, we would like to see a few things happen with the team.

Kyler Murray's contract extension

Kliff Kingsbury is really hoping the deal is done before camp starts because he doesn’t want the possibility of Murray not being there.

Getting an extension done before camp would keep the topic from looming large over everything. It would answer the biggest question of the offseason and allow Murray and everyone else to focus on football.

A vet CB signed

The Cardinals’ strategy at cornerback has been puzzling so far. A presumed position of need, they added Jeff Gladney, who had not played in 2020, and then, after Gladney’s tragic death, they signed Josh Jackson, who played only nine defensive snaps for the Chiefs last season.

With Marco Wilson and Byron Murphy as the top two corners, the Cardinals need to add some proven veteran production to the room. Whether that means bringing Robert Alford back or signing someone else, it needs to happen.

A pass rusher signed

This feels unlikely but with the loss of Chandler Jones, their lack of movement in free agency there has been odd.

Do they really think that Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck and a pair of third-round picks are the answer opposite Markus Golden?

Rodney Hudson's return

Hudson was not at any part of the voluntary part of the offseason and he was absent from mandatory minicamp. His absences were unexcused.

If Hudson doesn’t end up playing, it leaves a massive hole on the offensive line at center, so while Justin Pugh is trying out the position and there are a couple of veteran options available, what we really want is for Hudson to come back.

Contract extension for D.J. Humphries

Other than Hudson, whose return to the team now is in question, none of the starters on the offensive line are signed beyond this coming season, including Humphries, who got to play in the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

He has been the Cardinals’ mainstay at left tackle.

He also has the largest cap hit on the team. An extension would make sure he remains a Cardinal and would also free up cap space this year to be able to do more with the roster potentially.

