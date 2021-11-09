5 things we’ve learned about the Charlotte Hornets during their 5-game losing streak

The stars were out at the Staples Center and the stage-like atmosphere presented the perfect environment for a coming out party of sorts for the Charlotte Hornets.

With the likes of comedian Kevin Hart, actor Will Ferrell and rapper Bad Bunny seated courtside, things were ripe for the Hornets to open some eyes and end this miserable stretch they’ve been on for the past week. But instead of leaving California euphoric that LaMelo Ball posted his second career triple-double and accomplished the impressive feat not far from where he grew up, the Hornets hopped on their chartered flight Monday night stinging from a 126-123 overtime loss to Los Angeles.

This wasn’t a time for moral victories. They need real ones. And soon after dropping their fifth straight, a streak the Hornets (5-7) hope to finally snap in Memphis on Wednesday.

“We didn’t win, so that’s always not good.,” said Terry Rozier, who posted a season-best 25 points. “We can always take something away from every game, but we just have to figure out how we can close this game. Anything can happen. You can be up by 10 and things can change in a minute, that’s the way this game goes. We have to stick to our bread and butter down the stretch. We have to go to it and stick with it. We have to close games.”

That leads perfectly into five things we’ve learned about the Hornets during the skid:

THEY’RE NOT FINISHING

Remember last season when the Hornets were one of the better teams in the league at clamping down in the waning minutes and executing enough to pull it out at the end?

So far, it hasn’t happened. Definitely not at the successful rate they enjoyed a season ago, when they ranked among the league’s best in clutch situations. Instead, once the action reaches the fourth quarter this season the Hornets can’t completely finish the opposition off.

“We’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to close games and what we’re going to do in the fourth quarter come crunch time,” Gordon Hayward said. “I think we were so good last year in that area. I think we’re still trying to find our way this year. I think we’ve had some droughts there trying to close games.

“A couple games we let slip this year, certainly the Clippers game where we just go on a stretch where we just can’t score. We’ll figure it out, it’s still early in the season. I think if we play with fight and play together, stay together, the wins, I think they’ll come. So we have to continue to do that.”

COLD TERRY

Terry Rozier has been struggling.

Early in the fourth quarter against the Clippers on Sunday, signs of him cracking out his funk were there. He posted nine points before his touch left him and the Clippers seized control.

Bothered by his inaccuracy since he returned from his sprained ankle, he’s spent extra time in the gym hoisting shots to get his rhythm back. He had the stroke against the Lakers and looked more like ‘Scary Terry’ by tossing in a season-high 25 points and hitting 11 of 22 shots.

That marked just the second occasion he topped double figures on the trip.

“It feels great,” Rozier said. “It was just a matter of time. I don’t really worry about statistics. I see what I can do to help my team. I’m from the park, so I believe every day is a new opportunity for me. I don’t worry about yesterday or the last game, because I know what I can do. I’m just happy to be back on board with these guys. We still want to win, and I still want to be a huge part of that.”

So does Borrego.

“When we all get going it’s going to be a great thing,” coach James Borrego said. “For him to get going is important. We need that scoring from him. We need that confidence from him. When he’s playing like that, it just takes us to another level. We can win games like this on the road. He gave us a chance.”

NEED MORE FROM GORDON

The boxscore may not quite suggest it since he’s netted at least 20 points in three of his last four games. But the Hornets could use more production from Gordon Hayward late in games.

Though he had an efficient 7 fourth-quarter points against Los Angeles, Hayward had a critical, unforced turnover in the closing minutes. And subtract the 3-for-5 output in the fourth quarter versus Golden State, and he was a combined 0 of 3 in their first four losses of this stretch. He knows it’s on him to assert himself on the offensive end more. That would open up things even more for LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier.

“I have to continue to be aggressive,” Hayward said. “I need to look to do that more. Not just for myself but to play make. I have to play make better. That’s for certain. Too many turnovers on my end tonight, which is not good. But I do need to play make better for sure. Be aggressive. I think it’s just being aggressive. I think being aggressive, trying to get to the rim, trying to get stuff going for our team.”

CENTER STAGE

Addressing the man in the middle was one of the top offseason priorities for GM Mitch Kupchak and trading for Mason Plumlee from Detroit on draft night was supposed to improve the position.

That hasn’t happened consistently enough.

Plumlee’s play has to get better or perhaps Nck Richards could be nipping at his sneakers. Plumlee fouled out twice in his last three games, including Monday’s. Richards has fared well in his limited meaningful minutes and provides them with a different look.

He’s also shown he can be a strong finisher around the rim, throwing down four dunks off simple feeds down low. That presence as a dump off option was surely welcomed.

“Nick has been productive,” Borrego said. “And I think for his growth and development you need time. You’ve got to get some reps to continue to grow and develop to see ultimately what Nick can be. None of us know what he can become.”

LAMELO’S FOUL WOES

It’s fun to be atop some statistical category lists. Personal fouls isn’t one of them.

LaMelo Ball has racked up 40 fouls through the 11 games and he’s fouled out twice. He’s typically picked them up early, forcing him to be pulled from the lineup and sit on the bench for lengthy periods.

Ball was much better against the Lakers, not collecting his first foul of the night until 1:26 remained before halftime. Staying out of foul trouble is extremely essential for Ball since he’s so directly tied to the Hornets’ success.

“He’s trying to do the right thing in his mind,” Borrego said. “He’s trying to make a winning play. He’s trying to help the team going after a basketball or making a steal. But at times he just needs to be solid and get back on defense. Don’t try to get it back every single possession.

“That’s on me to teach him, coach him, hold him accountable. It’s on him to understand that and not keep making that mistake, especially in first quarters. We can’t get off to a start where he’s getting consistently two fouls to start games and getting him on the sideline. That’s part of his maturity, his growth and that’s on me as well.”