5 things we think we know about the Rays after opening week

DENVER — Six weeks of spring training, the loss of four players to injury during camp and a few late roster additions created a framework for what to expect from the Rays to start the season.

Seven days of games that count, and a 3-4 record, provided initial feedback — some good, some bad and a lot, like 155 games worth, still to be played out.

Here are five things we think we know:

Rotation will be a work in progress

So far the performances have been somewhat as expected.

Zach Eflin (except for the sixth inning against Toronto) and Aaron Civale have been good. Zack Littell, somehow, continues to make it look easy. And Tyler Alexander and Ryan Pepiot have things to get better at.

The net result, subbing in Alexander’s five-inning stats for opener Shawn Armstrong, is a 4.43 rotation ERA that is quite un-Rays like.

Alexander got the job because of Taj Bradley’s spring pec strain, so it would reason that his spot is most in jeopardy if he has another bad outing Saturday.

But A) the Rays tend to not be over-reactive, so he may have a longer run, and B) they don’t have many other choices.

Jacob Waguespack, the other finalist for the spot, didn’t impress in his lone relief outing, needing 40 pitches to get three outs. Jake Odorizzi, the 11-year big-league vet who signed a minor-league deal, hasn’t shown yet that he’s ready, with another outing for Triple-A Durham on Sunday. The Bulls’ only other candidates look to be inexperienced lefty Jacob Lopez and journeyman Erasmo Ramirez.

Which means the Rays may have to make do until they get back Bradley and then some combination of the three starters (Shane Baz, Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen) rehabbing from elbow surgery .

There’s been a run on walks

For both the Rays pitchers and hitters, walks have been connected to past success. So far this season, they’ve been off their mark.

Pitchers have issued too many — their 30 free passes through seven games the second most among American League teams. The bullpen is mostly to blame, with Armstrong, Garrett Cleavinger, Phil Maton and Waguespack walking 14 (one intentionally) of the 60 batters they’ve faced.

And Rays hitters haven’t drawn enough, their 18 walks ranking 11th in the league. Jose Siri having one, versus 11 strikeouts, in 27 plate appearances stands out. New shortstop Jose Caballero, who has made an overall strong impression with his defense, speed and attitude, has zero in 22 plate appearances. Isaac Paredes has drawn one in 24 times up.

For the Rays to maximize production from their power and speed offense, they need to have runners on base. One of the keys to their offensive success last year, when they ranked second in the league with a franchise-record 860 runs, was a .331 on-base percentage, fourth best in the majors (even though they ranked mid-league with 514 walks).

Something is not right

With Josh Lowe (oblique) and Jonathan Aranda (broken finger) on the injured list, Wander Franco still in legal limbo, and Luke Raley in Seattle, the Rays are shorthanded against good right-handed pitchers.

Now they have to hope the soreness on Brandon Lowe’s left side that led to him leaving Wednesday’s game doesn’t turn out to be a big pain.

Banking on Richie Palacios, Ben Rortvedt and rookie Austin Shenton — who between then have 78 big-league hits — to boost the lineup against the likes of Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Nathan Eovaldi and others is a tough ask.

Small sample size alert noted, but they are 1-4 against right-handed starters and 2-0 versus lefties.

Bullpen has to be managed

Last year, thanks to the 13-0 start, the back-end relievers didn’t get much work. The plan this year is for regular outings to keep them sharp.

But there’s a balance; pitch Pete Fairbanks in a lopsided game to get work and then play a couple of tight ones in a row and he might not be available for one of them.

So far, and without a save situation in the first seven games, the usage has been fairly equal. Each reliever has two or three appearances, except Waguespack with just the one.

Also, there’s not room for a lot of flexibility, roster-wise, if they need to shuttle in a fresh arm, with Waguespack the only reliever who likely would be sent down. (Alexander and Pepiot also have options and could go.) If/when the Rays do need help, Kevin Kelly and Manuel Rodriguez are the likely top choices.

Things should get easier

Though the Rays opened at home, they had a tough draw facing two 2023 playoff teams/2024 contenders in the Blue Jays and World Series champ Rangers.

Starting Friday against the Rockies, they play 44 of their next 60 against teams that missed the playoffs, and most of which don’t seem much improved for this season. (Yes, this includes six games with the Yankees.)

If the Rays can’t stack wins now, it will likely be a problem later as their schedule gets much tougher. Last year they were a majors-best 51-19 (.729) against below-.500 teams and 48-44 (.522) against those .500 or above.

